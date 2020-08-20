Residential Quarter FRML / MS PLUS ARCHITEKTEN Bücker Holling Schwager PartGmbB

+ 27

Design Team: MS PLUS ARCHITEKTEN Bücker Holling Schwager PartGmbB

Clients: Wohn+Stadtbau GmbH, Münster

Structural Engineering: Ingenieurbüro Eggersmann GmbH, Warendorf

Buidling Services: Hatting & Kuhlmann TGA GmbH & Co. KG, Recklinghausen and FHP Frye Haustechnikplanung, Nottuln

Landscape: nts Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Münster

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new housing project with 33 apartments was completed in Dec 2019. It was designed by the young architectural office MS PLUS ARCHITEKTEN, who won the competition with a convincing design in 2016. At this stage, the demolition of the profane conciliation church was undertaken. The main challenging topic was to keep the site’s character based on the iconic church, built in the 1960s.

The project closes the street corner by an angular volume, which helps to blend in with the large-scaled buildings along the ring road and the neighboring from the end of the 19th century. Based on the given urban structure the project develops a silhouette, that is stepped from 4 stories down to 2 stories. A noise protected court was planned, using the combination of two duplex-houses and two protected trees, which are embraced within the project.

Affordable living. The Kreuzviertel-district is one of the most popular and moreover valuable residential areas in Münster. The New building project generates 33 apartments, sized from 40qm up to 115qm. The design includes differing typologies such as floor apartments, multi-story apartments, and duplex-houses.

Green center. The center of the new quarter is based on the noise-protected court which includes a lounge and playing area for all the residents, connected to the private gardens from the ground floor apartments. The integration of the big existing trees creates a favorable atmosphere and a green center of the quarter.

Facade and character. The light brick façade with the structure giving surface is a reminiscence to the ornament pieces of the old church and additionally continues the red colors of the neighboring brick façades. The bold relief continues the openings in the vertical and horizontal way and attends as a dividing element, which connects the openings on the edges of the building.

The compact design permits a significant and contemporary integrating façade within a building budget appropriate to affordable and social housing.