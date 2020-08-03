Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Jan Olieslagers House / collectief mars

Jan Olieslagers House / collectief mars

Save this project
Jan Olieslagers House / collectief mars
Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

© Katoo Peeters© Katoo Peeters© Katoo Peeters© Katoo Peeters+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Antwerpen, Belgium
  • Architects: collectief mars
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katoo Peeters
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, PU-flooring, Reynaers
Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

Text description provided by the architects. Behind a modest facade lurks an explosion of light and liveliness. Safe but generous. A spacious entrance hall entangles service chambers as restroom, storage space and office space and links the day with the night functions.

Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

The transition from public life to intimacy is further on mediated by a prominent transculant steel door. Behind this door ‘places’ like living-area, kitchen and dining-room are suggested by variations in sealing hight, materiality and architectural elaboration.

Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

A glazed timber framing emphasizes where the dining-table belongs. Long wooden beams and a wall cabinet stage the seating area.

Save this picture!
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
collectief mars
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Jan Olieslagers House / collectief mars" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943788/jan-olieslagers-house-collectief-mars> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream