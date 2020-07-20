Submit a Project Advertise
Folly for Sun and Sound Pavilion / Fala

Folly for Sun and Sound Pavilion / Fala
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installations & Structures
Brussels , Belgium
  • Architects: Fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Project Team: filipe magalhães ana luisa soares ahmed belkhodja beatriz branco lera samovich paulo sousa
  • Workshop Leader: Beatriz Branco
  • Workshop Team: Stan Vrebos, John Gillen, Nargiz Abasova, Francesco Martello, Anton Hewit, Sacha Ketelbuters, Johannes Meinzer, Kaye Song, Margot Bossy, Sofia Hosszufalussy, Maaie Abou Ghali, Marta Gruca, Sandrine Gaulin, Asli Candan, Gareth Smyth, Vitor Rocha, Ana Mata, Gabriel Brugnara, Verena Zahn, Andrew Finn, Ivana Brzovic, Melissandre De Negri, Oli Brenner, Simon Kaisin
  • Client: horst arts & music festival
Text description provided by the architects. The structure doesn’t exactly decide between being a stage, a room or a plaza. It is made of a series of plateaux and four façades with distinct characters. The overall volume recalls the nearby barracks but its language is nothing military. 

Diagram
Diagram

Essentially made of local wood, a careful use of paint clarifies the reading of the architectural elements. The coherence of the project is proudly loose and open to interpretation. Green and white plywood tiles become feathers towards the outside, horizontal stripes on the inside.

A metal roof welcomes guests in, protects the stage, and provides support for two disco balls. One of the short façades looks like a rising moon, the other one recalls a white cat lying in the sun.

Project location

Address: Brussels Belgium

About this office
fala
Office

