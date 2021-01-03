Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Madrid 0,0 Building / Ruiz Larrea y Asociados

Apartments, Sustainability & Green Design
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Ruiz Larrea y Asociados
  Area:  15973
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Lucía Gorostegui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gradhermetic, Hulk, Rockwool Peninsular S.A.U., Siber
  Lead Architect:Antonio Gómez (RLA Partner, Director de Diseño, Passivehaus Tradeperson & Certifier)
  Deign Team:César Ruiz-Larrea, Antonio Gómez, Gabriel Ruiz-Larrea, Miguel Díaz, Javier de Andrés, Margarita Álvarez
  Clients:Solvia
  Engineering:Lynka
  Consultants:Maria Dolores Román y Monzón
  Collaborators:Miguel Díaz (Breeam)
  City:Madrid
  Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project responds to the challenge "Madrid 0.0", launched by Solvia and the College of Architects of Madrid. 98 apartments designed for minimal energy demand and maximum comfort for users, understanding and the consequent evolution of a low-energy housing, in which the predominant idea is "My building is my home, and each housing a necessity. "

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Before starting the project, we came the following question: Can you really get to build homes in Madrid with minimal need for active heating and cooling systems? The resounding answer was YES.

Cross Section
Cross Section
However, the sustainability of this project is not limited to energy consumption, but the user and their quality of life over time are totally immersed in the ideology of housing. Thus we get housing adapted to different users and adaptable over time, compatible uses with individual workspaces and shared with a maximum interior comfort assumed with almost zero energy consumption.

0.0 The Sin of Solvia projects along the lines of environmental ViveCoam and BREEAM certificates, obtaining in this last score of Very Good with V + 65.66% and of 22.08 in the ViveCoam rating.

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Ruiz Larrea y Asociados
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainability & Green DesignSpain
