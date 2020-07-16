Lake House Home Stay / MOU Architecture Studio

+ 19

Lodging • Huai'an, China Architects: MOU Architecture Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: YUUUUNSTUDIO

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Mountain Living , 本土创造 , 淮安舜天木业

Architect In Charge: Zhuang Wu

Design Team: Shiyu Fu

Background

The project is located in a two-story commercial house near Hongze Lake in Huaian, north of Renmin Road. In recent years, with the development of tourism resources in Hongze Lake, more and more people from other cities choose to come here for sightseeing and taste the local fresh lake food, among which a large number of young people. In this context, our owner proposed to transform the original 120 square meters house into a home stay suitable for young people.

The Circulation

The staircase of the original building took up a quarter of the space before the renovation, and the actual usable space was very limited, thus the design thinking began. In order to satisfy the function and realize the reasonable moving line, we carried on the demolition and reconstruction to the internal stair structure. We set the guest rooms on the first floor in the most inside, which gives people a different psychological feeling of entering a space through the next few steps and the next few steps, increasing a certain kind of curiosity.

Spatial Structure

To take advantage of the original height of the first floor, a platform was cantilevered through the excavation of part of the foundation, with the upper part used as a guest room and the lower part as a leisure area. In order to prevent the wet ground of the recreational area on the first floor in the summer plum rain season, we also set a hollow ventilation layer in the renovation process.

Indoor horizontal vertical to the high and low scattered, increased the interest of the space. The 3-meter-long L-shaped table enriches the diversity of spatial function transformation. Here people are free to sit on the steps of the space and share their stories. The free and open atmosphere is also the starting point of our design.

The Rooms

We hope to create a simple warm atmosphere and the overall effect of the materials in the guest room, so we adopt the form of combining platform and functional furniture, the texture of manchurian ash, gentle and plain, drawing in the sense of distance between people and space.

Material Details

The original brick walls and cast-in-place concrete columns remain in their original state, presenting a wild and wild aesthetic. The walls on the wood floor, the stairs and the steps of the corridor are seamless terrazzo floor, which enhances the extension and ascending and continuity of the space.