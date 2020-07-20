Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Plaza Mayor de Odena Renovation / SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje

Plaza Mayor de Odena Renovation / SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje

Plaza Mayor de Odena Renovation / SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Square, Renovation
Spain
  • Lead Architects: Oscar Blasco, Sergi Carulla
  • Design Team: C. Ruiz, S. Sana, G. Yubero, A. Montesinos, M. Usai
  • Clients: Ayuntamiento de Òdena
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The remodelling of the old city centre of Ódena is based on establishing a new structure that organises and defines its public space based on simplicity and formal clarity. The project involves extending a uniform stone paving throughout the included area, in which vehicles and pedestrians can coexist, giving priority however to the latter. A change of paradigm. From road crossing to meeting point. Prior to its remodeling, Ódena’s Plaza Mayor was not in fact a square but simply the center point space where the six main streets that cut across the old city center intersected and converged.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Axo
Axo
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This condition, added to the strong slope, between the north and south ends, turned the place into a gibberish of road crossings that left some small, scattered and isolated spaces. Citizen use in the center of the municipality was thus very divided, greatly hampering the development of community life. To reverse the image of a road junction where cars were the protagonists and left the remaining urban spaces to pedestrians, the project extended a uniform stone paving throughout the whole affected area. This mantle does not specialize or delimit but instead joins all the spaces of the square into one by which people can move easily, safely and priority over vehicles.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

To resolve important level changes, and achieve areas with softer slopes, for use as meeting places (mainly in front of the Church and the City Hall), a common system is used that is deployed throughout the area in the form of stands or stairs. These new places, in turn, become shared banks, playgrounds, meeting spaces and meeting points. The result is a continuous public space, well connected and essentially empty, ready to become the stage on which, a renewed urban community life is projected.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Axo
Axo
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project location

Address: Ódena, 08711, Barcelona, Spain

SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Square Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Plaza Mayor de Odena Renovation / SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje" [Remodelación de la Plaza Mayor de Ódena / SCOB Arquitectura y paisaje] 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943551/plaza-mayor-de-odena-renovation-scob-arquitectura-y-paisaje> ISSN 0719-8884

