  5. The Stack Modular Housing in Manhattan  / Gluck+

© Amy Barkow © Amy Barkow © Amy Barkow © Amy Barkow + 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments, Social Housing, Adaptive Reuse
New York, United States
  • Architects: GLUCK+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37710 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Amy Barkow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EFCO, Karndean, Sherwin-Williams, Ceco, Corian, Craftmaster Hardboard, Merillat, VaproShield
  • Design Team: Shannon Bambenek Jacob Chartoff Marc Gee Peter L. Gluck Thomas Gluck Charlie Kaplan James Macgillivray  Brian Novello Silan Yip
  • Structural Engineer (Foundations): Silman
  • Structural Engineer (Modular): The Harman Group
  • Mechanical Engineer : Rodkin Cardinale Consulting Engineers P.C.
  • Prefabrication Consultant : Deluxe Building Systems, Inc.
  • Geotechnical Engineer: Pillori Associates
  • Expeditor: CODE
© Amy Barkow
Text description provided by the architects. The Stack addresses the need for moderate-income and affordable housing in Manhattan. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

It finds opportunity on a small, difficult urban site by taking advantage of offsite construction methods.  Offsite construction offers an accelerated schedule and shorter financing period, turning sites that might otherwise be considered risky and turning them into opportunities. 

© Amy Barkow
It is a pilot project for developing a quality and economically viable housing solution to strategically rebuilding and filling gaps in outmoded housing infrastructure in the city.

Courtesy of Gluck+
Courtesy of Gluck+
Courtesy of Gluck+
Although not necessary to this construction methodology, the design of this 7-storey residential building expresses its modular construction.  Each individual unit is legible but also reads as part of a knit-together whole.  A common misconception of “modular” construction is that the units are products; each one containing a complete apartment of a specific design. In fact “offsite” construction is simply an alternate construction method. The building is designed according to its needs and then “cut” into pieces that can be completely fabricated in the factory and then transported and erected in its intended location.

© Amy Barkow
This is the first prefabricated steel and concrete multi-unit residential building to be erected in New York City. Twenty-eight residential units (6 studios, 6 one-bedrooms, 14 two-bedrooms, 2 three-bedrooms) were built with fifty-six complete factory-finished modules prefabricated offsite. 5000 SF of infrastructure and foundations were built on site, in the same first three months that 28,000 SF, 6 stories of building, were simultaneously completed in the factory. A steel column grid structure was built on top of a poured-in-place concrete foundation to receive the stacked modules, and is designed to allow for wider clear spans for commercial leasing on the first floor. The two came together in a four week period of installation. It will have taken approximately 10 months for construction—6 months less than if built with traditional construction methods.

© Amy Barkow
Address: New York, United States

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Social Housing Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "The Stack Modular Housing in Manhattan  / Gluck+" 12 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943491/the-stack-modular-housing-in-manhattan-gluck-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

