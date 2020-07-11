Impian Residence / HBOA (HB Ong Architect)

+ 23

Architect In Charge: Ong Hun Boon

Design Team: HBOA

C&S Engineering: Perunding LNL Sdn. Bhd.

M&E Engineering: CT Perunding

Interior Designer: Nu Infinity

Contractor: Tekad Nusantara Sdn. Bhd

The site is situated on a higher ground between a peaceful residential road access with approximately 1.3m difference in level at front and approximately 0.6m at the back, facing a beautiful golf course. The design intends to encourage owner to enjoy and engage with: Semi-outdoor & outdoor spaces, Greenery surroundings, Tropical climate.

The house is designed to experience tropical modern living with a series of indoor, semi-outdoor spaces and outdoor spaces of different functions. It is generally planned with 2 main wings with a swimming pool in between with the intention to break the building mass yet increasing the building perimeter for the vistas facing the golf course. By doing that, it also encourages more visual linkage and interaction between various spaces. The house is covered with a main roof including the pool area as part of requirements from client to enjoy it 'all-weather'. A skylight covered garden courtyard is also introduced in the house to draw more daylight to the center of the house.