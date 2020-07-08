Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. South Korea
  5. Roof Square / HG-Architecture

Roof Square / HG-Architecture

Save this project
Roof Square / HG-Architecture

© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Public Architecture
Dongdaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: HG-Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kyungsub Shin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:AutoDesk,Byucksan,posco,Dr.Floor,Eagon,Grasshopper,Rhinoceros
  • Architect In Charge:HG-Architecture
  • Design Team:Hyoung-gul Kook, Min-ho Lee, Bo-kyung Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Seoul is in the process of creating a public space for local community to use in the area by utilizing the lower space of the overpass, which is relatively unusable in cities with insufficient space. This project is a pilot project, and it is a project to improve the living environment and urban landscape of the region by changing the underpass, which was shadowy and desolate, a lively and vibrant environment.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The site, the lower space of Imun-overpass is a lower space of a large infrastructure where railway overpass and road overpass overlap. The city's scale and surrounding streets were cut off by the overpass, and the destination between them was isolated and left as a static space as if time had stopped. This project aimed to become a center of local community as a community space for various cultural and sports activities by connecting the disconnected periphery by using an architectural element, 'The Roof', on such an unused place in the city.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

‘Roof Square’ is a Mid-Line space made in the upper and lower parts, creating a new public space by using a roof. The upper space alternately opens in the east-west direction, which is cut off by an elevated road, and the lower space pulls the neighborhood into the site and expands the site into the neighborhood. On the top of the roof is a space for cultural events, relaxation, and a space for simple exercise.  The lower part of the roof is a shelter for local people during the day and an outdoor terrace café for nearby restaurants and vendors at night, and it becomes a courtyard where locals' daily lives change over time.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:184-85 Imun-dong, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HG-Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Roof Square / HG-Architecture" 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943233/roof-square-hg-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream