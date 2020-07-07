URBAN Photo Awards 2020 Selects its List of Best Photographers

Save this picture! Sandor Kelemen - CC. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

The URBAN Photo Awards has made a selection of best photographers, for the 11th edition of the international competition. The list of URBAN 2020 Selected Photographers, is divided by section/thematic area and put in alphabetical order.

+ 17

With more than 10,000 submitted photos, 390 projects, and 160 books from around the world, the 11th edition of the URBAN Photo Awards, despite the health emergency, has been very popular. Reaching its first step, the competition, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Association DotART and Trieste Photo Days Festival, will announce the semi-finalists by mid-July, the finalists in late July, and the winners in mid-September.

The contest will culminate on October 24, 2020, with a celebration comprising events, talks, exhibitions, and workshops. Moreover, the usual tour of traveling exhibitions, with the best photos from URBAN 2020, will be organized, limiting the stages nevertheless to North-eastern Italy.

Read on to discover the list of selected photographers at the URBAN Photo Awards 2020.

Javier Arcenillas - Atocha

Save this picture! Javier Arcenillas - Atocha. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Gerdie Hutomo - The colorful doors

Save this picture! Gerdie Hutomo - The colourful doors. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Thiery Romain - Requiem pour pianos

Save this picture! Thiery Romain - Requiem pour pianos. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Piotr Trybalski - Gymspace

Save this picture! Piotr Trybalski - Gymspace. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Pygmalion Karatzas - Lake Hotel Yoga Session

Save this picture! Pygmalion Karatzas - Lake Hotel Yoga Session. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Klaus Lenzen - Outlook

Save this picture! Klaus Lenzen - Outlook. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Andrea Cicchetti - Stay Home

Save this picture! Andrea Cicchetti - Stay Home. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

William Shum - Zique Center Hong Kong

Save this picture! William Shum - Zique Center Hong Kong. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Yasser Alaa Mobarak - Baku

Save this picture! Yasser Alaa Mobarak - Baku. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Marco Tagliarino - Novecento’s reflections

Save this picture! Marco Tagliarino - Novecento’s reflections. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Angiolo Manetti - Sciarra Gallery

Save this picture! Angiolo Manetti - Sciarra Gallery. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Danny Franzreb - Benidom

Save this picture! Danny Franzreb - Benidom. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

F. Dilek Uyar - Disinfection

Save this picture! F. Dilek Uyar - Disinfection. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Frank L - Love of curves

Save this picture! Frank L - Love of curves. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Giacomo Nessuno - Escluso

Save this picture! Giacomo Nessuno - Escluso. Image Courtesy of Urban Photo Awards

Sandor Kelemen - CC

Jose Ignacio Hernandez - untitled