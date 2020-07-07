URBAN Photo Awards 2020 Selects its List of Best Photographers

The URBAN Photo Awards has made a selection of best photographers, for the 11th edition of the international competition. The list of URBAN 2020 Selected Photographers, is divided by section/thematic area and put in alphabetical order.
With more than 10,000 submitted photos, 390 projects, and 160 books from around the world, the 11th edition of the URBAN Photo Awards, despite the health emergency, has been very popular. Reaching its first step, the competition, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Association DotART and Trieste Photo Days Festival, will announce the semi-finalists by mid-July, the finalists in late July, and the winners in mid-September.
The contest will culminate on October 24, 2020, with a celebration comprising events, talks, exhibitions, and workshops. Moreover, the usual tour of traveling exhibitions, with the best photos from URBAN 2020, will be organized, limiting the stages nevertheless to North-eastern Italy.