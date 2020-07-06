Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Apartment 308S / BLOCO Arquitetos

Apartment 308S / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Joana França

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  Area: 154
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Joana França
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dessine, Estilo Glass, Prime Armários, Sonotto, Virgula Zero
  Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  Collaborators: Giovanni Cristofaro, Bárbara Neumann, Fernando Longhi
  Contractor: Grid Engenharia
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this three-bedroom apartment in Brasília's Quadra Modelo ("model block") has completely redesigned the original plan in order to accommodate the new residents’ demands, benefiting from the new possibilities that emerged. Although the interior layout that we found was similar to the original, all cabinetry and materials had been modified, except for the steel blinds that were repaired and incorporated into the new project.

© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The renovation's chief goal was to maximize the living area. Therefore, we downsized two rooms, eliminated the maid's room, and minimized the laundry area. This procedure allowed us to directly connect the kitchen, dining room, and couple's bathroom to the building's cobogó screen blocks (ventilated façade) that used to be entirely dedicated to laundry rooms. The demolition of the kitchen and dining room walls revealed part of the original structure, which was left exposed. The gap between the inverted beam and the façade was converted into a linear garden. We also replaced some of the masonry walls with translucent or retractable elements, such as the bedroom corridor and the panel that separates the kitchen and dining room, both of which were made of metalwork and textured glass.

© Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França
© Joana França

The original wooden floor was removed by the former resident. We suggested going back to using natural wood flooring with different layout and sizing from the original, in order to point out the intervention. Brasília's "model block" was finished in 1962 and is protected by the local government under specific legislation, in addition to the National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage - IPHAN's heritage listing, which includes the Plano Piloto (Brasílias planned city). It was designed by Lucio Costa, the landscaping was designed by Burle Marx and all the residential buildings were designed by Marcelo Campello and Sérgio Rocha. It's still to this day the most beautiful block in the city.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Project location

Address: Brasília, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
BLOCO Arquitetos
