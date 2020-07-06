Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Rehabilitation of the Cordoba Congress Center / LAP Arquitectos Asociados

Rehabilitation of the Cordoba Congress Center / LAP Arquitectos Asociados

Rehabilitation of the Cordoba Congress Center / LAP Arquitectos Asociados

© Jesús Granada

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Architecture, Auditorium, Refurbishment
Cordoba, Spain
  • Architects: LAP Arquitectos Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  27867 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jesús Granada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, Lledò, Trane, Aguilera, Andaluza de Laminados, Das audio, Figueras Seating Solutions, Junkers, KONE, Kvadrat, Porcelanosa, SCHAKO, STC, Tabiexpert, Trox
  • Lead Architects: Rafael Pérez Morales, David Pérez Herranz, Rafael Pérez Herranz
  • Design Team: Rafael Pérez Morales, David Pérez Herranz, Rafael Pérez Herranz
  • Clients: Consejería de Empleo, Empresa y Comercio. Junta de Andalucía
  • Collaborators: Laura Paños, Francisco José Sánchez, Ana Gómez, Antonio Lara, Francisco Duarte, M. Angel Jimenez
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Carrying out an architectural intervention on a building and its historic surroundings inevitably implies taking a stance on the intervention upon its historic heritage as the impact it will have on its environment. Córdoba Congress Centre (Palacio de Congresos de Córdoba) is set deep in the heart of the Jewish quarter, a few steps from the mosque-cathedral. It occupies the 16th-century San Sebastián hospital, built by Hernán Ruíz. Adapting the old building to its new use required a strategy that could add a new layer to a structure that has undergone many changes during its long existence.This had to be done in a minimally invasive way, with small interventions that would eliminate additions to the original fabric and highlight hidden elements. The aim was to create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere while satisfying the technical needs of an original and flexible congress space. A modern space in harmony with the historic premises it occupies.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The complex is articulated around a series of patios, following the local tradition. After the Mudéjar patio, the second patio is the centre of the new repurposed spaces. This patio, plastered in white and covered by light ribs that outline the sky, is conceived as a neutral waiting space, a place of transit. It serves as entrance to the main meeting hall of the congress centre. A third patio closes the sequence of open and built spaces. It is a traditional courtyard, cool and lush with vegetation, offering a view of the triple arches of the rampart of the old Moorish palace.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The meeting room has been entirely renovated. A new technical floor eliminates the former architectural barriers. It covers various technical elements and contains a mechanism to hide some seats under it. A window in the back wall of the stage opens onto the renovated ramparts, bringing into the room a sense of the history an uniqueness of the venue.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Acoustic panels form the white, straight and rigid walls of the room. They contrast with a more expressive ceiling. It runs along the room, light and wavy like a white sheet, forming the back wall and part of the floor and hiding several technical elements. The only interruption is the lighting over the stage.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

This room allows great flexibility of use to satisfy the varied demands that are put on this kind of spaces. Some seats can be hidden under the floor, some other behind projection screens. A partition allows splitting the room under the amphitheatre. Finally, dimming systems create the ideal conditions for audiovisual media.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Project location

Address: Cordoba, Spain

LAP Arquitectos Asociados
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance auditorium Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Rehabilitation of the Cordoba Congress Center / LAP Arquitectos Asociados" [Rehabilitación del Palacio de Congresos de Córdoba / LAP Arquitectos Asociados] 06 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942964/rehabilitation-of-the-cordoba-congress-center-lap-arquitectos-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

