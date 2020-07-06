Hello Houses / Sibling Architecture

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Port Fairy, Australia
  • Design Team: Nicholas Braun, Amelia Borg, Jane Caught, Qianyi Lim, Nick du Bern, Stipe Rezo
  • Builder: S and D Malone Customised Homes and Renovations
  • Engineer: PM Design Group
  • Landscaping: Sibling Architecture
© Christine Francis
Text description provided by the architects. The verandah is an architectural element in regional Victorian towns that is fundamental for social interactions by drawing locals out of their houses towards the street front. Hello Houses, two townhouses in Port Fairy found 390 kilometres south-west of Melbourne, morphs this essential element to create frontal courtyards.

© Christine Francis
The Victorian lattice-work is the inspiration for the mesh screen that frames the front courtyard, which mediates between the house and the street while allowing for partial privacy to be maintained. Archways that reference Victorian portico and doorway details punch through the screen to provide playful variation.

© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis
Sections
© Christine Francis
The townhouses (one dark, one light) take on the tones of the surrounding cottages: referencing the local language of white-washed stone and exposed bluestone from the local quarries while the interior palette uses contemporary materials like concrete, terrazzo, and steelwork.

© Christine Francis
Inside, beautiful light from the continuous north-facing highlight windows dances through space all day long. The kitchen becomes the central social space, anchored between the open plan dining and living areas.

© Christine Francis
Sibling Architecture
