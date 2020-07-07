Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Tales from the Loop: Filmmaker Jeff Durkin Captures San Diego Architecture

Tales from the Loop: Filmmaker Jeff Durkin Captures San Diego Architecture

Save this article
Tales from the Loop: Filmmaker Jeff Durkin Captures San Diego Architecture

The COVID-19 pandemic quickly shuttered the doors of businesses, schools and workplaces across the world. From telecommuting to virtual events, cities have experienced less noise, traffic and pollution. Filmmaker and Director Jeff Durkin of Breadtruck Films recently began to capture these quiet moments on the University of California San Diego campus. Taking inspirations from science fiction series Tales from the Loop, he set out with his children to explore over 100 acres of modern architecture.

© Breadtruck Films © Breadtruck Films © Breadtruck Films © Breadtruck Films + 11

Save this picture!
© Breadtruck Films
© Breadtruck Films

With the rise of both self-imposed and mandated social distancing, as well as global turn towards remote work, Durkin's work comes at a time when film and video production have been greatly impacted. He began the series as a way to pause and reflect, and as time went on, he also brought along his kids. He states that "this led us to exploring the campus and its architecture through play and wonder."

Save this picture!
© Breadtruck Films
© Breadtruck Films
Save this picture!
© Breadtruck Films
© Breadtruck Films

Between famous buildings, eucalyptus groves and unique landscapes, he would make up stories about the worlds he was inhabiting with his children. Eventually, Durkin started bringing his camera and they began doing "experiments in color" within architectural photography. As he notes, "my goal was to tell a story with colors, architecture and human interaction in a single frame."

Save this picture!
© Breadtruck Films
© Breadtruck Films
Save this picture!
© Breadtruck Films
© Breadtruck Films

Like the TV series that Jeff draws inspiration from, the project will continue with visits every Thursday to capture new images. Jeff is known for work that combines years of experience in the film/TV industry and working in the architecture industry to create videos that intersect cinema and design, and his company Breadtruck Films tells stories about how design can transform communities.

Follow along with Durkin's work on Instagram: @durkin.films

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Tales from the Loop: Filmmaker Jeff Durkin Captures San Diego Architecture" 07 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942823/tales-from-the-loop-filmmaker-jeff-durkin-captures-san-diego-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream