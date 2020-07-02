Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. United States
  5. Artist Retreat / Gluck+

Artist Retreat / Gluck+

Save this project
Artist Retreat / Gluck+

© Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol + 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Cabins & Lodges, Landscape Architecture, Wellbeing
Nueva York, United States
  • Architects: GLUCK+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6080 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Warchol
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arcadia Custom, Rais, Excelsior Wood Products, Herrington's, Ipe, Northeast Precast
  • Project Team: Shannon Bambenek, Andrew Brown, Peter Gluck, Eric Schaefer, Luke Winata, Stacie Wong
  • Structural Engineer : Silman
  • Mep: IBC Engineering
  • Glazing Consultant: Forst Consulting Co., Inc.
  • Geotechnical Engineer: Gifford Engineering
  • Lighting: Lux Populi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a land conservancy, a collection of wood-clad cubes orient toward a pond on a sloped site. These eight forms touch the ground lightly and follow the contours of the land, linked by glass enclosed hallways. The simple shapes are strong silhouettes in an agricultural landscape, organized in a shifting grid akin to farming plots in the area. The slatted weathered hemlock cladding is a nod to the utilitarian barn structures that dot the local landscape.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Site
Site
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

From the drive approach, the house gives little away. The solid and almost barn-like cubes flank the entry that is simply enclosed by a burnished concrete wall with high clerestory. Upon entering, the entry opens up to a glass “bridge,” revealing the pond beyond. Designed as a working retreat for an experimental photographer, the single room structures are divided by function — live, work, sleep. A detached cluster of cubes houses the photography studio and darkroom. Living, dining and bedrooms comprise another cluster centered around an outdoor courtyard.

Save this picture!
Plan Site
Plan Site
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

There is a porosity to the interior world of this retreat. Glass hallways link the cubes and transform into open air bridges with simple sliding doors. Large picture windows and door openings align for expansive views to the landscape. The result is privacy between the different programmatic elements in each cube, with a visual layering of space as the land is slowly revealed.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nueva York, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GLUCK+
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Landscape Architecture Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing United States
Cite: "Artist Retreat / Gluck+" 02 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942775/artist-retreat-gluck-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream