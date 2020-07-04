Filothei House / Divercity Architects

+ 18

Houses • Filothei, Greece Architects: Divercity Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Mariana Bisti

Structural Engineer: MFP - K. Mylonas I. Prionas & Associates

Service Engineer: TEKEM

Landscape: West Green

Ff&E Consultant: Thingk - Sophia Vantaraki

Lighting Designer: LUUN

Audiovisual Consultant: Projecting & Sounding ART

Construction Manager: F. & K. Kydoniatis Architects & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. This residential project is a detached family house located in Filothei, a low-density leafy suburb of Athens. The clients wanted an intimate family house that could accommodate guests and become a space for entertainment at the same time. A key consideration in the design is the accommodation of a large building programme, within a tight plot.

The heart of the Filothei House is a double-height living room connected with the dining area and the kitchen overlooking the linear pool. The mezzanine works as an ‘in-between’ space that separates the private areas from the rest of the house and acts as a meeting point for the family members. Filothei House is formed of a compact concrete volume with a strong tectonic character.

Τhe facade is eye-catching in its silhouette of stacked volumes punctuated with recessed cut-outs and elevated gardens. The incisions on the exposed concrete volume uncover a secondary softer layer of the house, which has timber clad and reinforces the spatial dialogue between the inner and outer layers.

The design aims to provide an outdoor experience to the everyday family life while offering a degree of fragmentation that brings the building closer to the scale of residential urban units.