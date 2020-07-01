Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  AVA Altenrhein Water Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

AVA Altenrhein Water Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

AVA Altenrhein Water Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Infrastructure
Altenrhein, Switzerland
© Hannes Heinzer
Text description provided by the architects. Form and facade of the new plant for the elimination of micropollutants from water develops very directly from the technical conditions of the building.

Plan
Plan
The partition walls of the clarifiers were extended to form pilasters that support the roof. In the lower part, the façade directly shows the concrete troughs of the clarifiers, which were designed as a façade with a formwork insert made by a carpenter. Above this, as a natural ventilation, a room-high "filter zone" was built - so an artificial ventilation could be avoided. The "ventilation grids" consist of staggered wooden slats.

The same façade, but in a closed version and protected by a concrete canopy, also extends around the lower part of the building. Its open structure allows the technically necessary ventilation inlets and outlets to be integrated almost invisibly.

Project location

Address: Altenrhein, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Lukas Imhof Architektur
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Switzerland
Cite: "AVA Altenrhein Water Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur" 01 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942601/ava-altenrhein-water-plant-lukas-imhof-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

