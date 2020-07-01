PoPoShang, YunShangJin Village Hotel / Beiwei 30 Architectural Design

+ 38

Chief Architect: Ting Goh

Design Team: Pu Su, Lan Yang, Junjie Luo, Chunyan Zhao

Client: PoPoShang Organic farm

Structural Design: Chengdu Beiwei 30 Architectural Design Consulting Co., LTD

Interior Design: Chengdu Beiwei 30 Architectural Design Consulting Co., LTD

Landscape Design: Chengdu Beiwei 30 Architectural Design Consulting Co., LTD

Text description provided by the architects. PoPoShang Organic farm is an hour's drive from downtown Chengdu. The farm is located in a hilly area rarely seen in the Chengdu plain. When on sunny days, you can see the rolling sea of oilseed rape flowers on the surrounding farm and you can enjoy the view that Lin Pan local-style dwelling houses in the Chengdu plain are hidden in twos and threes among the bamboo forests and you can smoke from kitchen chimneys in the distance.

Design positioning. The owners of the project are a young couple who have been running an organic farm for more than 10 years. The name ”PPS” has become a nationally famous brand; After many discussions with the owner and the operator, we have determined that the project is targeted at parent-child families and couples, and the experience in village hotel is mainly about hand-made products, delicious food, organic lemon bath, and starry night viewing.

Villages and Spaces. The Lin Pan residence gives us inspiration for the design. The relationship between the forest and the environment is as natural as breathing and air. We also hope to decompose the functional space of the whole project into independent courtyards scattered on the farm, creating a natural sense of a village. The warm lights in the room illuminate the farm through the Windows, like a lighthouse in the harbor, waiting for late guests. The natural elevation of the site fluctuates.

The guest room is divided into three areas. The elevation of each area drops layer by layer, and the view is not blocked from each other, which maximizes the landscape while ensuring privacy. The guest pushed open the curtain and could see the vast Chengdu plain in the distance. The multi-purpose hall for dinners and group events faces the valley to the west. In the evening, guests in the multi-function hall can enjoy the colorful gorgeous sunset glow. Beneath the multipurpose hall is the field swimming pool. On a clear night, guests can view the Milky Way across the sky.

Tradition and Technology. We chose the local sandstone as the wall material, which has been used locally for masonry arch bridges and revetments, and it has a very beautiful stripe texture. The local stonemasons had great skill inaccurately displaying the beautiful stone patterns on the exterior walls; In order to meet the requirements of earthquake resistance, we made grooves among the stones, added transverse and longitudinal steel bars, and poured concrete, so that the traditional stone wall has the flexibility to resist earthquake. Meanwhile, the thick stone wall has excellent thermal performance, which can absorb the excess heat during the day and keep the room very cool.