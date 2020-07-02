Anexo Nuage House / Yamagata Arquitetura

-
Architects: Yamagata Arquitetura
- Area: 699 ft²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, B&B Italia, Florense, Aline Matsumoto, Atelier Colormix, Boa Vidros, Botteh, Casual Móveis, Codex Home, Collectania, Colormix, Construflama, Deca, La Lampe, Loja Teo, MMartann, Marcenaria, Max Design, Oriente-se Tapetes, Salvador Cordaro , +3
-
Lead Architects: Aldi Flosi, Bruno Rangel, Paloma Yamagata
-
Project Team: Davi Bonvini, Amanda Faleiro, Matheus Henrique
-
Clients: Casa Cor São Paulo
-
Lighting: La Lampe
Text description provided by the architects. A small house in size but big in memories, in the moments lived there with friends and family.
In the desire to have a large hanging garden or a small organic garden in the corridor, connected with technology and environmental issues.
A fragile and delicate structure, dressed with layers of memories, references, small fragments brought from places visited and full of vital elements for well-being.
Ventilated, illuminated, free from excesses but with warmth and the identity of those who always return home as a balanced, sustainable refuge, integrated with the environment and the city where it is but with a cutout and a particular identity, with benefits that hectic and frantic day-to-day life in the metropolises no longer brings them.