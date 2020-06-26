La Petite Maison / arba

+ 24

Houses • Longueil, France Architects: arba

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 20 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Jérémie Léon

Lead Architects: Jean-Baptiste Barache, Sihem Lamine, Pierre Gourvennec

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about building a minimal house to make the most of the beautiful existing garden and the proximity of the sea; like a shelter to inhabit the site in a comfortable and dynamic way.

The twenty square meters space gives the opportunity to find a dining room, a bow window as a living room with a sea view, a bathroom, a kitchen, sleeping for five people, toilets, and storage space.

To bring a large pleasure in this small area, the challenge is to make the people feel inhabiting the garden. Thus we use several devices: sliding windows which disappear behind the walls make the garden passing through the house; a bow window frames the sea and the village church and immerses the inhabitant in the landscape; a generous clerestory roof overhang gives shelter to the immediate surroundings; a terrace offers views to the surrounding.