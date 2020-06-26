Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
La Petite Maison / arba

La Petite Maison / arba

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Longueil, France
  Architects: arba
  Area:  20
  Year:  2018
  Photographs:  Jérémie Léon
  Lead Architects: Jean-Baptiste Barache, Sihem Lamine, Pierre Gourvennec
Text description provided by the architects. The project is about building a minimal house to make the most of the beautiful existing garden and the proximity of the sea; like a shelter to inhabit the site in a comfortable and dynamic way.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The twenty square meters space gives the opportunity to find a dining room, a bow window as a living room with a sea view, a bathroom, a kitchen, sleeping for five people, toilets, and storage space.

To bring a large pleasure in this small area, the challenge is to make the people feel inhabiting the garden. Thus we use several devices: sliding windows which disappear behind the walls make the garden passing through the house; a bow window frames the sea and the village church and immerses the inhabitant in the landscape; a generous clerestory roof overhang gives shelter to the immediate surroundings; a terrace offers views to the surrounding.

Cite: "La Petite Maison / arba" 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

