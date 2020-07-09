Submit a Project Advertise
Workshop Ricostruzione - The Social Health Center / MC A

Workshop Ricostruzione - The Social Health Center / MC A

recreation area. Image © Daniele Domenicali

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Healthcare Center
San felice sul Panaro, Italy
  • Architects: MC A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniele Domenicali
  • Lead Architects Concept And Project Development:Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli with Mirco Bianchini
  • Design Team Concept And Project Development:Francesco Galli, Valentino Gareri, Federico La Piccirella, Clelia Zappalà
  • Mechanical Design Concept And Project Development:Ing.Riccardo Giannoni
  • Structural Design Concept And Project Development:Engineering Departments
  • Calculation:Geom. Roberto Guidi
  • Fire Prevention Consultancy:Geom. Roberto Guidi
  • Beneficiary:Municipality of San felice sul Panaro
  • Visual:Paris render studio
  • Architectural Project Project Execution:Arch. Mauro Frate
  • Mechanical Design Project Execution:Ing. Roberto Carboni
  • Electrical Planning Project Execution:Ing. Diego Caldarini
  • Structural Design Project Execution:Ing. Sabrina Aldrovandi
  • Construction:Baschieri srl
  • Mandator:Alcide Stabellini srl
Concept and space
The social health center in the San Felice sul Panaro area will provide services for disabled people, as well as provide health care services for nine cities in northern Modena. The land around the building site is filled with various crops, which inspired the shape of the building barn, and these familiar images create a sense of security for the residents. The social health center is divided into two floors, the ground floor is the activity area, and the top floor is the rest area. The building consists of 4 interrelated volumes, which are only visible from the outside, while the interior is a continuous spatial form.

Facades and materials
The main facade of the building is a fully permeable and barrier-free space, ensuring visual continuity between the inside and outside, and helping to establish connections with the local community. The outer wall panel material is made of clay, which ensures high-quality elasticity and support. Adding a silk-like coating to the terracotta board has an amazing white gloss effect. Continuous materials are used from the facade to the roof, while concealing the eaves and downpipe, while ensuring a concise shape and easily recognizable features.

Garden
There is also a healing garden in social health center. The garden promotes people's relaxation and health through the cultivation of Chinese herbal medicine, special garden design and path paving. At the same time, it is also an outdoor space for various leisure activities.

Energy use
The use of X-Lam construction technology and dry wall system not only reduces the construction time, but also ensures high thermal insulation and sound insulation performance. The collected rainwater will be used for toilet flushing, cleaning and irrigation. Water conservation, passive energy strategies, and efficient systems powered by district heating networks have resulted in social health centers earning A-level energy certification.

Project location

Address:San felice sul Panaro (MO), Italy

Cite: "Workshop Ricostruzione - The Social Health Center / MC A" 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942441/workshop-ricostruzione-the-social-health-center-mc-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

main facade. Image © Daniele Domenicali

震后重建系列-社会健康中心 / MC A

