World
World
  5. Workshop Ricostruzione - The Youth Activity Center / MC A

exterior. Image © MC Archive interior. Image © MC Archive night view. Image © MC Archive night view. Image © MC Archive

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Learning
Quistello, Italy
  • Architects: MC A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  MC Archive
  • Lead Architects Concept And Project Development: Mario Cucinella, Marco Dell’Agli
  • Design Team Concept And Project Development: Francesco Galli, Arianna Balboni, Mirco Bianchini, Valentino Gareri, Federico La Piccirella, Clelia Zappalà
  • Mechanical Engineering Concept And Project Development: Studio Tecnico P.S.
  • Structural Engineering Concept And Project Development: Sarti Ingegneria
  • Quantity Surveyor: Roberto Guidi
  • Architectural Design: Giorgio Gabrielli
  • Mechanical Engineering Executive Project: Paolo Lotti
  • Electrical Engineering Executive Project: Paolo Lotti
  • Structural Engineering Executive Project: Stefano Ferretti
  • Construction Manager: Marco Dell’Agli
  • Safety Coordination: Luca Lenzi
  • Quality Control: Alberto Scaravelli
  • First Phase Construction: Scattolini & Foroncelli s.r.l.
  • Second Phase Construction: F.lli Lecce s.r.l.
  • Façades: Promo s.p.a.
  • Electrical Systems: Melegari & Marocchi s.n.c.
  • Beneficiary: Municipality of Quistello
  • Rendering: Paris Render Studio
exterior. Image © MC Archive
Architecture and function
The project is located on the outskirts of Quistello, Mantua and is part of the government's redevelopment plan after the earthquake. The project includes a youth activity center and a 2,000-square-meter park. Although the public building is mainly used by young people under the age of 18, it is flexible enough to be used by businesses, individuals, college students and young people for the vents and meetings. This is a single-storey building divided into two areas, namely service space and activity space.

building and surrounding environment. Image © MC Archive
bioclimatic strategy
Outdoor square
The external space of the building is partially surrounded by a carefully designed landscape. The paving is mainly located in front of the building, forming a small outdoor plaza that can be used to hold various public events and provide a new place for local people to relax.

interior. Image © MC Archive
Glass wall
The building facade uses glass wall to keep the interior and outdoor park landscapes in close contact. The glass wall is shaded by the awning on the outside, and the amount of sunlight can be adjusted according to different periods and specific needs to ensure sufficient light in the room. Although the glass wall is very light, it still uses double glazing to ensure thermal insulation. The gate is also cushioned with a double-layer board, with insulation material inserted in between.

night view. Image © MC Archive
Structure and energy saving
The structure is entirely made of reinforced concrete, which ensures a high thermal inertia and thus compensates for the portability of the facade. The entire project is based on the principle of environmental sustainability to reduce energy consumption and improve comfort inside and outside the building.

night view. Image © MC Archive
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Quistello, Mantova, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
MC A
Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning Italy
Cite: "Workshop Ricostruzione - The Youth Activity Center / MC A" 13 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942435/workshop-ricostruzione-the-youth-activity-center-mc-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

shading. Image © MC Archive

震后重建系列-青年活动中心 / MC A

