Baan Bubble Dome House / Nat Telichenko

+ 45

Lead Architect: Nat Telichenko

Client: Nat Telichenko

Engineering: Holstroy Company, Sergey Denisov, GoodHouse Company

Landscape: Nat Telichenko

Consultants: Vladimir Ozerov, Alexey Bulat

Collaborators: Plus Object

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Baan Bubble dome house with a magnificent sunset & lake view, designed in the spirit of retro-futurism; a landscape with very special thematic terraces - a Chinese garden with a dragon trail, a classic Japanese Rock Garden, and Mediterranean line, where the Red Vine infinity pool is located.

There’s a Bubble Boat attached to the house, snow-white ship with a decked terrace and romantic views of the pool and lake. Inside the ship, there is a lounge zone for a beautiful, relaxing guest reception.

It is impressive that there is not a single straight wall in the building - all walls are curved and have a slope. The maximum ceiling height is 5 m. The usable space is 100 m2. There are several zones in the house, from there you can hear bright acoustics, and feel the movement of the sound.

Due to its shape and special technologies, the house retains heat in winter and cool in summer. The Baan Bubble has a lot of light and a fantastic sense of space.