Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition

It's never too early to enter for a chance to showcase your work to a global audience; enter your design now for an A’ Design Award. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.
Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.
Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.
If you are selected as a winner, you'll receive a host of prizes and benefits, in addition to the international prestige and recognition. The winners' kit includes a 3D printed trophy, an annual yearbook, design excellence certificate, and award winners' manual to help you make the most of your success. Winners also receive an invitation to the annual gala award ceremony, space in the winners' exhibition, guaranteed publication of your design, lifelong licensing of the A' Design Awards logo, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and international PR services.
The deadline for early submission for the A' Design Award closes on June 30, 2020. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.
House On Pipes Weekend Getaway / Nagendra R and Raghunandan G
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Z Line House / Revano Satria
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Fengqi Chang'an Aesthetics Museum / Lu Hao & Chen Jian - GOA
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Best in Black Multiunit Housing / Fernando Valdez
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
We Share Micro Nest / Tengyuan Design
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Crestridge Residence / Colega Architects
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Guilin Exhibition Center / Tengyuan Design
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhan Wu
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu & Ovidiu Balan
Gold A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Lougang City / gad
Platinum A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020
Light Portal Future Rail City / QUAD Studio
Gold A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020