Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition

It's never too early to enter for a chance to showcase your work to a global audience; enter your design now for an A’ Design Award. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

If you are selected as a winner, you'll receive a host of prizes and benefits, in addition to the international prestige and recognition. The winners' kit includes a 3D printed trophy, an annual yearbook, design excellence certificate, and award winners' manual to help you make the most of your success. Winners also receive an invitation to the annual gala award ceremony, space in the winners' exhibition, guaranteed publication of your design, lifelong licensing of the A' Design Awards logo, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and international PR services.

The deadline for early submission for the A' Design Award closes on June 30, 2020. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

House On Pipes Weekend Getaway / Nagendra R and Raghunandan G

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! House on Pipes / Nagendra R & Raghunandan G. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Z Line House / Revano Satria

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Z Line House / Revano Satria. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Fengqi Chang'an Aesthetics Museum / Lu Hao & Chen Jian - GOA

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Fengqi Chang'an Aesthetics Museum / Lu Hao & Chen Jian - GOA. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Best in Black Multiunit Housing / Fernando Valdez

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Best in Black Multiunit Housing / Fernando Valdez. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

We Share Micro Nest / Tengyuan Design

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! We Share Micro Nest / Tengyuan Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Crestridge Residence / Colega Architects

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Crestridge Residence / Colega Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Guilin Exhibition Center / Tengyuan Design

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Guilin Exhibition Center / Tengyuan Design . Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhan Wu

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhan Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu & Ovidiu Balan

Gold A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu & Ovidiu Balan. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Lougang City / gad

Platinum A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020

Save this picture! Lougang City / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Light Portal Future Rail City / QUAD Studio

Gold A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020