Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Australia
  5. Plus Two Coffee / Alana Cooke

Plus Two Coffee / Alana Cooke

Save this project
Plus Two Coffee / Alana Cooke

© Tom Ross © Tom Ross © Tom Ross © Tom Ross + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop
Waterloo, Australia
  • Architects: Alana Cooke
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tom Ross
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Big River Group, Dulux, Armstrong, Classic Ceramics, Dowel Jones, Fibbonacci Stone, Light project, Locker, McNeel
  • Design Team: Alana Cooke, Ivy Geng
  • Clients: Tony Xie, Sanny Li
  • Engineering: Neilly Davies Consulting Engineers
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. A specialty coffee shop in Waterloo, Sydney, offering a high-quality product and coffee education. The curated interior is restrained but warmly inclusive; its atmosphere elevated by a calm, minimally composed palette. Here a typical café layout is inverted. The hardwood timber counter forms a singular, finely executed element, pressed up against the wall and running the length of the space. Equipment and process face outward toward the customer, inviting visual participation in the coffee-making process. The shared circulation allows for a conceptual experience more akin to homely hospitality – our space is your space – and simplifies the service function.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Suspended grey mesh shelving drops from the ceiling, hovering over the counter to provide display, storage and illumination to the coffee-making activities below. Custom-detailed grey ceiling blades are dual purpose: they compress the height of the space to create intimacy and intermittently conceal long lengths of lighting. Timber tables link back to the counter both in materiality and parallel placement through the entirety of the space. Accents of warm hardwood timber cabinetry and tabletops are in high contrast to the muted grey tones that saturate the interior through quiet but dense layering: light grey terrazzo, tiles, vinyl, mesh, satin and matte paint finishes.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Plus Two Coffee is a visually simple, highly functional interior that invites lingering in its brightly sedate feel. All elements are considered, textural and precise, to intentionally instil a sense of refinement and welcome.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Waterloo NSW 2017, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Alana Cooke
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Australia
Cite: "Plus Two Coffee / Alana Cooke" 24 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942231/plus-two-coffee-alana-cooke/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream