Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. United States
  5. A Prelude to the Shed / NLÉ

A Prelude to the Shed / NLÉ

Save this project
A Prelude to the Shed / NLÉ

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 8

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Community, Other Structures
New York, United States
  • Architects: NLÉ
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
  • Lead Architects: Kunlé Adeyemi, Noélie Lecoanet, Andreas Nikolopoulos, Berend Strijland
  • Design Team: Kunlé Adeyemi, Noélie Lecoanet, Andreas Nikolopoulos, Berend Strijland
  • Client: The Shed
  • Consultants/Collaborators: A.form, AKT II
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Can architecture be more human - move, dance, adapt? Can it construct different situations in a complex environment?

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Gif
Gif
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

This curiosity led us to reconfigure a steel shed into a comfortable interface to interact with people physically; inside and outside, in light and darkness, individually and collectively.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

We made it moveable and transformable by people, using simple technologies, enabling it to participate in different formats of art, education, events and public life.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

A Prelude to The Shed is an exploration of architecture as an extension of human body, culture and environment. 

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: New York, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NLÉ
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Other Other Structures United States
Cite: "A Prelude to the Shed / NLÉ" 11 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942219/a-prelude-to-the-shed-nle/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream