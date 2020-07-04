Architecture and Landscape: Houses that Highlight the Territory of Arizona in the United States

Save this picture! Canal House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Arizona is located in the western region of the United States. It has geographical borders with Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, in the United States, as well as with Sonora in Mexico. The state is also situated on the Sierra Madre Occidental and is home to a segment of the Colorado River, as well as the Grand Canyon. Part of Aridoamerica, Arizona's landscape is composed, in its majority, of Cactaceae and desert species.

As mentioned, the state has a long history enriched with different cultures such as Spanish, American, Mexican, among others, that made Arizona what it is today. This rich blend is reflected profoundly in its architecture, and in recent years different offices have had the task of building spaces to house citizens of the area, revealing an under construction hallmark with distinguished features. For this reason, ArchDaily has rounded up a compilation of 23 houses to help its readers grasp the true essence of Arizona and understand the complex territory.

The Brown Residence / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography

Lake Residence / Architekton. Image Courtesy of Architekton

PRD 845 / Studio Ma. Image © Michael Weschler Photography

GEORGE / Studio Ma. Image © Timmerman Photography

Desert Wing / Kendle Design. Image © Rick Brazil

Lava House / Paul Weiner | DesignBuild Collaborative. Image © Liam Frederick Photography

Desert Courtyard House / Wendell Burnette Architects. Image © Timmerman Photography

Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason + Anna Photography

White Stone Studios / Benjamin Hall Design. Image © Matt Winquist

Casa Caldera / DUST. Image © Cade Hayes

Sol / The Ranch Mine. Image © Jason Roehner

House in Sabino Springs / Kevin B Howard Architects. Image © Robin Stancliff Photography

Escobar Renovation / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist

Courtyards House / HK Associates Inc. Image © Timmerman Photography

Canal House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Red Rocks / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio. Image © Matt Winquist

lightHOUSE / HK Associates Inc. Image © Logan Havens

Ghost Wash House / Architecture-Infrastructure-Research. Image © Timmerman Photography

Birds Nest / Kendle Design Collaborative. Image © Matt Winquist

Weave / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

White Stone Flats / benjamin hall design. Image © Dasovich Photography