Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Double Roof House / Khuon Studio

Double Roof House / Khuon Studio

Save this project
Double Roof House / Khuon Studio
Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

© Thiết Vũ © Thiết Vũ © Thiết Vũ © Thiết Vũ + 52

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Vietnam
  • Design Team: Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, Ngô Quang Hậu, Lê Đình Tân
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

Text description provided by the architects. Double Roof House is located on a long lot of 4x17 square meters. The house is set back from the street to make place for a front yard, about 5 meters in length, which includes a drink stall – the family’s small business. There are only 3 members in the client’s family so the floor area is not too large. As natural ventilation instead of air conditioning is of priority to the client, a double roof system of corrugated panel is utilized, as it is light yet provides excellent insulation.

Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ
Save this picture!
First and Second Floor Plan
First and Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

The buffer gap between the roofs greatly reduces the heat flux into the house by convection. On the ground floor, the full-width front doors to the living room allow the expansion of the drink shop when necessary. The atrium is at the center of the house, and at the back there is one bedroom for the client’s mother who occasionally visits. 

Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

The atrium, consisting of a staircase going around a carambola tree under a translucent roof, acts as a green core for the house. The master bedroom on the first floor has a large window reading nook that has view to the atrium as well as to the son’s study. To maximize living space and to afford the little son some amusement, his bedroom, the study and the common room are set on split levels.

Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

This in turn leads to two unaligned balconies overlooking the front yard. The design, though simple, has successfully addressed a micro-climate issue. The double roof system of the house has proven to work effectively, giving the family great comfort during summer days in Ho Chi Minh City.

Save this picture!
© Thiết Vũ
© Thiết Vũ

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Khuon Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "Double Roof House / Khuon Studio" 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942178/double-roof-house-khuon-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream