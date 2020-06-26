Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Gernika Elkartegia Offices / G&C Arquitectos

Gernika Elkartegia Offices / G&C Arquitectos

Gernika Elkartegia Offices / G&C Arquitectos

© Josema Cutillas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Gernika-Lumo, Spain
  • Architects: G&C Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19278 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Josema Cutillas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, Imar, Prainsa, TERRAZOS RUIZ
  • Preliminary Project: G&C Arquitectos
  • Project Architects: Arantza Ruiz de Velasco
  • Execution Project: Marta González Cavia, Jorge Cabrera Bartolomé, Martín González Cavia, Aitor Blanco Moreno, Jesús M. Baranda González
  • Project Management: Marta González Cavia, Jorge Cabrera Bartolomé, Jesús M. Baranda González
  • Promotor: Azpiegiturak SAMP
  • Phase I Builder: Construcciones Moyua
  • Phase Ii Builder: UTE Inbisa-Intxausti
  • Execution Direction: Imanol Urkiza Lucas, Betisa Rivera Eguidazu
  • Structures Consultant: Dimark
  • Lighting Consultant: Luz Bilbao
© Josema Cutillas
Text description provided by the architects. Azpiegiturak SAMP, a company of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, wants to expand its “Elkartegis” network in Bizkaia.

It foresees the realization of a new Elkartegi (nest of companies) in the former facilities of Malta S.A (dedicated to manufacture of cutlery in Gernika).

© Josema Cutillas
Ground floor plan
© Josema Cutillas
The needs program proposes the realization of an office building and industrial activities pavilions.

This architectural solution proposes the realization of the office building in front of Ibarra Kalea, as the most representative element while the industrial development is kept in the background.

© Josema Cutillas
Section
© Josema Cutillas
The office building raises the rental modules on its outer perimeter, creating inside a courtyard in the centre of the building to which pour meeting, circulations and services areas.

On the ground floor we found common uses, including an exhibition hall and a conference room.

© Josema Cutillas
The building stands out the maximum use of natural light (façades completely glazed), while using sheets of deployé as solar protection in all the sun exposed surfaces, endowing the building his characteristical image.

© Josema Cutillas
The industrial pavilions are conceived as abstract pieces in which the  lighting and ventilation hollows are integrated into the façade. They are solved with a prefabricated concrete structure and an exterior enclosure combined with a folded sheet of marine environment protected steel and prefabricated concrete panels.

© Josema Cutillas
The intervention is completed with the urbanization of building surroundings and parking areas, as well as a careful landscape treatment through the use of plant species.

© Josema Cutillas
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Ibarra Kalea 7, Gernika, 48300 Bizkaia, Spain

G&C Arquitectos
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Spain
Cite: "Gernika Elkartegia Offices / G&C Arquitectos" [Oficinas Gernika Elkartegia / G&C Arquitectos] 26 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942171/gernika-elkartegia-offices-g-and-c-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

