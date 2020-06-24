Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Guest House Pavilion 1401 / Nordest Arquitectura

Guest House Pavilion 1401 / Nordest Arquitectura

Guest House Pavilion 1401 / Nordest Arquitectura
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Houses, Extension
Spain
  Lead Architects: Jordi Riembau, Miquel Rusca
  Engineering: BG Blázquez Guanter slp
  Rigger: Jordi Vilà Salvà
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. The assigned project consisted in the construction of a guest pavilion as an extension of the main house. Our first thought was to create a shape clear and simple, a cuboid placed in the middle of the forest, changing as less as possible the surrounding characteristics, as if it had always been there.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Plan
© Adrià Goula
The pavilion is defined by a U materialized in corten steel with a slat facade that creates a retreat inside, a place to be and contemplate. The entrance is on the ground floor. It’s like a kind sculptural void inside the ground, you enter on it, then you upstairs through it to the pavilion. The inside is understood as one space: a living- bedroom space and in one corner there’s the bathroom.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Sections
Sections
© Adrià Goula
The east, south, and west façade are totally glazed, with solar protection made of corten steel sliding lattice. The north façade has more controlled openings that illuminate the bathroom and the entrance staircase.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Nordest Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Spain
"Guest House Pavilion 1401 / Nordest Arquitectura" 24 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

