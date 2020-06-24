Guest House Pavilion 1401 / Nordest Arquitectura

+ 26

Lead Architects: Jordi Riembau, Miquel Rusca

Engineering: BG Blázquez Guanter slp

Rigger: Jordi Vilà Salvà

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The assigned project consisted in the construction of a guest pavilion as an extension of the main house. Our first thought was to create a shape clear and simple, a cuboid placed in the middle of the forest, changing as less as possible the surrounding characteristics, as if it had always been there.

The pavilion is defined by a U materialized in corten steel with a slat facade that creates a retreat inside, a place to be and contemplate. The entrance is on the ground floor. It’s like a kind sculptural void inside the ground, you enter on it, then you upstairs through it to the pavilion. The inside is understood as one space: a living- bedroom space and in one corner there’s the bathroom.

The east, south, and west façade are totally glazed, with solar protection made of corten steel sliding lattice. The north façade has more controlled openings that illuminate the bathroom and the entrance staircase.