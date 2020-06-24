V-Compound / AplusCon Architects

-
Architects: AplusCon Architects
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2017
-
-
Design Team: AplusCon Architects
-
Clients: SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited
-
Landscape: SU LANDSCAPE
Engage Natural lighting is the core idea of the V-Compound, the village clubhouse at Rajchapherk-Pinklao, Nonthaburi. The appearance of the building is inspired by the overlapping leaves. Spaces of overlapping mass allow Natural daylight to illuminate all over the inside area.
Designers aim to provide daylight into 4-mass, which are the main functions of the reception, fitness area + kids room, WC, and the swimming pool. These freeform massings are located alternately from each other, like imitating leaves overlapping in the natural elements.
The connecting hallway is designed to be as in the landscape part. Walking in the semi-outdoor also feels like walking in the garden. The user can perceive the natural environment while utilizing the building. White is used as a primary color. The designers need to emphasize the building to be seen undoubtedly bright through light, shadow, and shading.