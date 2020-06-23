Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Georgia
  5. House in Artana / NS Studio

House in Artana / NS Studio

Save this project
House in Artana / NS Studio

© Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili © Nick Paniashvili + 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Artana, Georgia
  • Architects: NS Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nick Paniashvili
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Midj, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Aparaci, GUBI, Nemo, TON
  • Lead Architects: Nino Tchanturia, Luka Chaganava
  • Design Team: Nino Tchanturia, Luka Chaganava
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili

Text description provided by the architects. The project area is located in the village of Artana at the foot of the Caucasus mountains. This breathtaking view of the Caucasus became the landmark of a residential house. Our goal was to make the exterior as a part of the interior, so that the volume is towards the main entrance. There was arranged a verdant island in front of the building and a garage next to the house. On the rest of the Northern part of the territory there is vineyard.

Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili
Save this picture!
First Floor plan
First Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili

The single-storey house is built of old bricks and wooden elements, while the roof was tiled. We have created a modern shape with an open courtyard in the center of it and spaces of various function. Our aim was to bring the new construction into harmony with the existing environment.

Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili

One of the main elements of the interior is the exterior, which intrudes into the house through the wooden windows and becomes an integral part of it. We should note the ceiling height, the lowest point of which is 4.5 meters and the highest one is 6.5 meters. Through a massive wooden door, we get in several interconnected spaces which are united by the view of the Caucasus mountains. The fireplace hanging from the ceiling separates the living room into two different types of resting zones. On the background of intense green and natural facing materials, there are some sharp colors, emphasized lighting and various elements of décor.

Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili
Save this picture!
Section 1-1
Section 1-1
Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili

The kitchen attracts a viewer’s attention with the shape and color of its façade. The viewer is more likely expecting brutality, but meets the mix of modern, straight and curved lines in the combination with natural materials, wood and stone. The dining room next to the kitchen is glazed and naturally decorated with different views. Accordingly, the focus is on the wooden dining table, chairs and the three brass lamps hung over them.

Save this picture!
© Nick Paniashvili
© Nick Paniashvili

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
NS Studio
Office

Products

Wood Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Georgia
Cite: "House in Artana / NS Studio" 23 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942036/house-in-artana-ns-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream