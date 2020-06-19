Submit a Project Advertise
Welfare House in Omuta / Peak Studio + Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier

Welfare House in Omuta / Peak Studio + Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier

© Katsumasa Tanaka

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Omuta, Japan
  • Design Team: Peak Studio, Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier
  • Client: Social Welfare Corporation
  • Engineering: Tatsumi Eguchi
  • Consultants: Taiyo Corporation
  • Collaborators: Maruyama Design
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

The project site is located in a quiet area with lush greenery, a short distance from the city center, and is planned as a home for 36 people and a place for activities for the commuters. By dividing the "Place of Residence" and the "Place of Activity" into the courtyard, we have created a structure that gently divides the "Place of Residence" and the "Place of Activity" into the courtyard. It also brings the chirping of birds and gives the inhabitants a relaxed atmosphere.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Plan
Plan
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

The glass surface of the corridor is accented with a dot print, accenting the bright and open space. I'm giving it to you. The "Place of Residence" consists of four color-coded units, and while taking into account the needs of people with low vision, the overall color palette is white and woody in order to achieve a good balance of colors.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

The building stands quietly in a lush green neighborhood. I don't want this architecture to be hard and inorganic in this image. While selecting natural materials such as cypress trees and stones in baskets, we also use natural materials that are reflected in the glass. It was intended to be a calm building.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Cite: "Welfare House in Omuta / Peak Studio + Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier" 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

