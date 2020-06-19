Welfare House in Omuta / Peak Studio + Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier

+ 30

Design Team: Peak Studio, Hidetoshi Fujiki Architectural Planning Atelier

Client: Social Welfare Corporation

Engineering: Tatsumi Eguchi

Consultants: Taiyo Corporation

Collaborators: Maruyama Design

The project site is located in a quiet area with lush greenery, a short distance from the city center, and is planned as a home for 36 people and a place for activities for the commuters. By dividing the "Place of Residence" and the "Place of Activity" into the courtyard, we have created a structure that gently divides the "Place of Residence" and the "Place of Activity" into the courtyard. It also brings the chirping of birds and gives the inhabitants a relaxed atmosphere.

The glass surface of the corridor is accented with a dot print, accenting the bright and open space. I'm giving it to you. The "Place of Residence" consists of four color-coded units, and while taking into account the needs of people with low vision, the overall color palette is white and woody in order to achieve a good balance of colors.