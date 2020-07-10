Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. L7 House / K+A

L7 House / K+A

Save this project
L7 House / K+A

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Lead Architect: Mauricio Miranda
  • Design Team: Cesar Cardoso, Mariel Esquivel
  • Engineering: Jaime López
  • Landscape: Augusto Fernández
  • Collaborators: Nestor Pérez
  • Wood Working: Mic Mac
  • Glass: Ventser México
  • Interior Design: TAI Arquitectura de interiores
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo. When the homeowners approached Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño) and Mauricio Miranda (MM Desarrollos) to design a retreat in the Rancho Avandaro Country Club in Valle de Bravo, an hour-and-a-half outside of Mexico City, they nearly gave carte blanche.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Main floor plan
Main floor plan
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The clients just had three requests for their country house: a simple layout, low maintenance needs, and communal areas to be located on one floor. The resulting design places an emphasis on flow. The rooms and living areas are arranged in a successive order, guided by a dimly lit, dramatic hallway. Large windows that punctuate the minimal interior offer views of the bordering golf course.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño)
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "L7 House / K+A" [Casa L7 / Augusto Fernández Mas (K+A Diseño)] 10 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941944/l7-house-k-plus-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream