99 Juta / Local Studio

© Annalize Nel

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Visual Arts Center, Office Buildings
Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Architects: Local Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Annalize Nel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Doktor and Misses, Gautruss, Isca, Wilsonstone
  • Architect In Charge: Thomas Chapman
  • Design Team: Thomas Chapman, Daniel Trollip, Alexia Kolatsis, Lize Wessels
  • Clients: Adne Investments
  • Engineering: WSP Structures Africa
  • Collaborators: Play Braamfontein, Dokter and Misses
Courtesy of Local Studio
Courtesy of Local Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 99 Juta is Local Studio’s most recently completed project, and involves the creation of custom studio and exhibition spaces for some of Johannesburg’s foremost product designers, most notably the firm Dokter and Misses. Apart from studios, the project also included the creation of a bar at ground floor and a flexible event space on the top (third) level.

© Annalize Nel
© Annalize Nel
Section
Section
© Annalize Nel
© Annalize Nel

The project was a long and rewarding collaboration with Dokter and Misses who designed many of the custom internal details such as glazing mullions, lighting and sanitary ware and because of this, is one of the most detail-oriented projects produced by Local Studio. Other key collaborators included Carl Ascroft of the property company Play Braamfontein, who was partly responsible for the buildings striking southern elevation.  

© Annalize Nel
© Annalize Nel

The defining feature of the building is the goods hoist which divides the southern elevation symmetrically. Designed to celebrate the vertical movement of beautiful furniture, the motor room of the hoist is also clad in the building’s iconic trademark ‘99’ designed by Katy Taplin. At an urban scale, the project is important in the Local Studio portfolio as it serves as an anchor on Juta Str., which connects to Braamfontein Gate and the Rissik Str. Promenade three blocks away.

© Annalize Nel
© Annalize Nel

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 99 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Local Studio
Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture visual arts center Offices Office buildings South Africa
