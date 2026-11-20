Hotel Tepoztlán / Taller Carlos Marín + Pasquinel Studio

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Category: Hotels

Architects In Charge: Carlos Marín, Crimson Pasquinel

Design Team: Joanna González, Anakaren Nando, Kevin Coviella, Victoriano Hernández, Sarahid Ortega

Landscape Architecture: Luis Guisar

Structural Project: Ingenieria y Forma (Ing. Jaime López)

Installations: Vicente Pérez, Ermacaba

Special Installations: Alejandro Redorta

City: Tepoztlán

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Located between Tepoztlán and Amatlán in the State of Morelos, the Hotel Tepoztlpán designed by the Carlos Marín and Pasquinel Studio Workshop Offices integrates the topography, the landscape and the views of the Tepozteco in a master plan where 4 buildings with different architectural programs explore the virtues of the site. The land was an abandoned plot, where wild vegetation, along with several medium and tall trees were located naturally on the site. From the beginning, this natural condition and respect for the flora of the site was a determining factor for positioning each of the volumes that comprise the project. Another condition that the terrain presents is its rugged topography, the access volume -a staple of pigmented concrete- is located at the foot of the sidewalk, and as we go deeper into the terrain we discover the 4 buildings, the terrain dictated the terrain and program of each of the buildings. The gentle ramps and staircases allow us to reach the pool area, which is -2.5m from the access level, while the room building makes the first forced stop for the user to the center of the land and to an altitude of - 1.20m.