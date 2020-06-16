ROOM 403 / KIRI Architects

+ 12

Lead Architects: Keisuke Kiri

Contractor: BEANS Limited

Translator: Hideto Chijiwa

Large spacious Kitchen Dining table to share with friends and family, A tall bookshelf akin to a wall demarcating the work area to the living area, Functionally centralized wet-area, Large and detached bedroom for good night's sleep, Such moments we imagined in our lives were delicately fitted within the small space at hand.

To effectively make use of the space, bookshelf and mill-work box containing the wet-area are oriented differently to the base-grid to generate a sense of depth in spite of the small area. As a result, manifesting in the unique shape of the dining table located in the center naturally pointing towards the shrine which can be seen through the North-Eastern opening.