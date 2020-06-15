Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
Housing for the Elderly: Examples of Independent and Community Living

Housing for the Elderly: Examples of Independent and Community Living

Architecture is constantly changing and adapting to new needs, which are linked to social, economic, technological, political, and demographic changes. In this sense, the aging population is one of the most outstanding changes of the 21st century: The increase in life expectancy and the decrease in fertility rates mean that the older population is increasingly numerous. How can architecture help to provide a better quality of life, promote the autonomy, dignity, and well-being of the elderly?

© Paul Ott

This trend has led to thinking and redesigning many aspects of medical care, hospital design, and accessible cities. However, studies focused on the psychological well-being of the elderly population who live independently, show the negative effects of loneliness, social isolation, and difficulties in terms of self-care needs.

Architects can play an important role in addressing the source of this loneliness and dramatically help increase the quality of life for a part of the population that is often isolated. Living in retirement communities provides an opportunity for engagement and interaction as a way to start to get rid of this stigma and allow residents to retain their independence. The following examples illustrate how, through good design, it is possible to establish a community framework of mutual support.

Santa Rita Geriatric Center / Manuel Ocaña

Location: Menorca, Spain
Year: 2003

Houses for Elderly People in Alcácer do Sal / Aires Mateus

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña

Location: Alcácer do Sal, Setúbal, Portugal
Year: 2010

Social Complex in Alcabideche / Guedes Cruz Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Location: Alcabideche, Cascais, Portugal
Year: 2012

Day Center and Home for the Elderly of Blancafort / Guillem Carrera

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Location: Blancafort, Tarragona, Spain
Year: 2013

Peter Rosegger Nursing Home / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Location: Graz, Austria
Year: 2014

Kaze No Machi Miyabira / Susumu Uno／CAn + Met Architects

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Location: Shobara, Japan
Year: 2014

Alzheimer residence for the “Foyer la Grange” / Mabire Reich

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Location: Couëron, Pays de la Loire, France
Year: 2014

Nenzing Nursing Home / Dietger Wissounig Architects

© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Location: Nenzing, Vorarlberg, Austria
Year: 2014

Home for Dependent Elderly People and Nursing Home / Dominique Coulon & associés

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

Location: Orbec, Normandy, France
Year: 2015

Residential Care Home Andritz / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Location: Graz, Austria
Year: 2015

Eltheto Housing and Healthcare Complex / 2by4-architects

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Location: Rijssen, Overijssel, Netherlands
Year: 2015

Retirement and Nursing Home Wilder Kaiser / SRAP Sedlak Rissland + Dürschinger Architekten

Cortesía de 2by4-architects
Cortesía de 2by4-architects
Cortesía de 2by4-architects
Cortesía de 2by4-architects

Location: Scheffau am Wilden Kaiser, Sölllandl, Austria
Year: 2017

Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés

© René Rissland
© René Rissland
© René Rissland
© René Rissland

Location: Huningue, Alsace, France
Year: 2018

Nursing Home Extension / Studiolada

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Location: Lorraine, Vaucouleurs, Meuse, France
Year: 2018

Nursing Home Passivhaus / CSO arquitectura

© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Location: Camarzana de Tera, Zamora, Spain
Year: 2019

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Clara Ott
Author

Cite: Ott, Clara. "Housing for the Elderly: Examples of Independent and Community Living" [Residencias para adultos mayores: ejemplos de independencia y vida en comunidad] 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941691/housing-for-the-elderly-examples-of-independence-and-community-living/> ISSN 0719-8884

