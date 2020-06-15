Housing for the Elderly: Examples of Independent and Community Living

Architecture is constantly changing and adapting to new needs, which are linked to social, economic, technological, political, and demographic changes. In this sense, the aging population is one of the most outstanding changes of the 21st century: The increase in life expectancy and the decrease in fertility rates mean that the older population is increasingly numerous. How can architecture help to provide a better quality of life, promote the autonomy, dignity, and well-being of the elderly?
This trend has led to thinking and redesigning many aspects of medical care, hospital design, and accessible cities. However, studies focused on the psychological well-being of the elderly population who live independently, show the negative effects of loneliness, social isolation, and difficulties in terms of self-care needs.
Architects can play an important role in addressing the source of this loneliness and dramatically help increase the quality of life for a part of the population that is often isolated. Living in retirement communities provides an opportunity for engagement and interaction as a way to start to get rid of this stigma and allow residents to retain their independence. The following examples illustrate how, through good design, it is possible to establish a community framework of mutual support.
Santa Rita Geriatric Center / Manuel Ocaña
Location: Menorca, Spain
Year: 2003
Houses for Elderly People in Alcácer do Sal / Aires Mateus
Location: Alcácer do Sal, Setúbal, Portugal
Year: 2010
Social Complex in Alcabideche / Guedes Cruz Arquitectos
Location: Alcabideche, Cascais, Portugal
Year: 2012
Day Center and Home for the Elderly of Blancafort / Guillem Carrera
Location: Blancafort, Tarragona, Spain
Year: 2013
Peter Rosegger Nursing Home / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Location: Graz, Austria
Year: 2014
Kaze No Machi Miyabira / Susumu Uno／CAn + Met Architects
Location: Shobara, Japan
Year: 2014
Alzheimer residence for the “Foyer la Grange” / Mabire Reich
Location: Couëron, Pays de la Loire, France
Year: 2014
Nenzing Nursing Home / Dietger Wissounig Architects
Location: Nenzing, Vorarlberg, Austria
Year: 2014
Home for Dependent Elderly People and Nursing Home / Dominique Coulon & associés
Location: Orbec, Normandy, France
Year: 2015
Residential Care Home Andritz / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Location: Graz, Austria
Year: 2015
Eltheto Housing and Healthcare Complex / 2by4-architects
Location: Rijssen, Overijssel, Netherlands
Year: 2015
Retirement and Nursing Home Wilder Kaiser / SRAP Sedlak Rissland + Dürschinger Architekten
Location: Scheffau am Wilden Kaiser, Sölllandl, Austria
Year: 2017
Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés
Location: Huningue, Alsace, France
Year: 2018
Nursing Home Extension / Studiolada
Location: Lorraine, Vaucouleurs, Meuse, France
Year: 2018
Nursing Home Passivhaus / CSO arquitectura
Location: Camarzana de Tera, Zamora, Spain
Year: 2019
Ubicación: Camarzana de Tera, Zamora, España
Año: 2019