Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Hulme Living Leaf Street Housing / Mecanoo

Hulme Living Leaf Street Housing / Mecanoo

Save this project
Hulme Living Leaf Street Housing / Mecanoo

© Greg Holmes Photography © Greg Holmes Photography © Greg Holmes Photography © Greg Holmes Photography + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
Hulme, United Kingdom
  • Client: One Manchester
  • Project Management: R-gen
  • Structural Engineer: Renaissance
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer: Max Fordham
  • Advisor Acoustics: Max Fordham
  • Building Costs Consultant: Simon Fenton Partnership
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The area around Leaf Street in Hulme, just outside Manchester city centre, has a history of urban renewal. The typical Victorian terraced houses were demolished after World War II to make room for the infamous Hulme Crescents, the largest social housing project in the United Kingdom at the time. In the 1990s, the ‘Crescents’ were demolished and a large part of the neighbourhood redeveloped. Hulme Living on Leaf Street is a fourth-generation urban renewal housing development that combines apartments and single-family homes in one building mass.

Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Meandering. On the south-eastern side, the plot borders the main access road to the neighbourhood and other buildings from Manchester Metropolitan University. Appropriate to this scale, the residential complex extends to five levels of apartments. The compact building volume meanders across the plot and gradually decreases in scale to the north. The three-storey family houses on this side of the development are on par with the adjacent 1930s dwellings. The brick building acts as a connecting element between the various structures bordering the plot.

Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Public green space. The S-shape of the building creates two semi-enclosed public green spaces. The entrance court is turned to the Hulme Arch Bridge and has the character of a garden square. Facing Leaf Street is a park area where children can play. The public spaces are connected to each other via large gates in the building volume, which also mark the entrances to the apartments. Many existing trees on the plot were preserved by the elegant shape of the complex. A wide variety of vegetation ensures that residents can experience all different seasons. Cycling paths and footpaths across the plot are connected to the existing infrastructure and informal walkways. This way, the building complex and its surrounding public space form one unified urban plan.

Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography
Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

“Social housing was an extremely important statement of myself back in the 80’s when we started Mecanoo; that social housing should also be beautiful and pleasant to live in. Though we changed our focus and mapped many other typologies over the years, social housing was and still is as relevant as before. The present and the future is still about urban renewal. It’s the responsibility of the architect to address to the needs in society” - Francine Houben

Save this picture!
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Leaf St, Hulme, Manchester M15, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mecanoo
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing United Kingdom
Cite: "Hulme Living Leaf Street Housing / Mecanoo" 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941636/hulme-living-leaf-street-housing-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream