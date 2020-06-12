Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Light Hollow Urban Housing / Younghan Chung Architects

Light Hollow Urban Housing / Younghan Chung Architects

Light Hollow Urban Housing / Younghan Chung Architects

Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Suyeong-gu, South Korea
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Duomo&Co, Duun Edward, Eplus, Living Plus, MBK
  • Architect In Charge: Younghan Chung
  • Structural Engineer : Teo structure, Park Byung Soon
  • Construction : Dwelling partners + Lee kyejun
  • Client : Sulki Jung, Yun-hyoung Seol
  • Site Area: 152.00m2
  • Gross Floor Area: 284.72m2
  • Building Scope: 4F
  • Parking: 2
  • Height: 12.82m
  • Building To Land Ratio: 59.80%
  • Floor Area Ratio: 187.32%
  • Design Period: Apr 2017 ~ Dec 2018
  • Construction Period: Dec 2018 ~ Dec 2019
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Light Hollow is an extension of the aforementioned "9x9 Experimental House". The prior project was based on the concept of exploring the fundamental experience of living through a space in which the user could actively define areas and dismantle internal and external spatial boundaries, as opposed to areas of action defined by furniture.

Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

Meanwhile, this project maintains commonly defined areas in the residential projects and overlaps them with variable areas that can be defined by the user as one lives within the space, threading them together as a single sequence. It was possible to take note of the unique qualities of the changing external environment through this sequence, and to seek out a novel approach to life through the experience of actively modulating one's personal space through the active gaze of residents.

Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

The realization of such a concept was only possible through the understanding and empathy of the client, as is the case in all architectural projects of such a high level of completion. The client accepted the suggestion of nominating a Project Manager system to comprehensively manage the entire process from design to construction by the architect.

Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Sectional Perspective 02
Sectional Perspective 02
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

As a result, over the course of a year in which construction and field design simultaneously took place, this allowed for a three year time-frame for completion overall, and as the project developed it became a chance for the client and architect to observe and record the potential for the space to flexibly develop into an urban residence in the old city center while staying true to its unique environment Light Hollow is, in this sense, another experimental project, in which the physical construction of the project does not signify. 

Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects
Courtesy of Younghan Chung Architects

Project gallery

Younghan Chung Architects
