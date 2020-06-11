Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Monte Uzulu Hotel / At-te + Taller LU'UM

Monte Uzulu Hotel / At-te + Taller LU'UM

Monte Uzulu Hotel / At-te + Taller LU'UM

  Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels, Landscape
Mexico
  Architects: At- te, Taller LU'UM
  Area:  723
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Elke Frotscher, Alan Vargas Favero
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 3dmax, CASTEL, Cemento Apasco, Cementos Cruz Azul, Dormilón, Evans R&R, Ferre Caballero, Isla Urbana, Lano de la Torre, Lighting Planner, Loba Refrigeración, Portento, SiecLed, Taller LU´UM
  Lead Architects: Mariana Ruíz, Tiago Carvalho
  Interiorism: Taller LU´UM: Alan Favero, Estef Robles
  Lighting: Sombra: Paola José
  Graphic Design: Edgar Ludert
  Construction Management: At- te
  Wastewater Management: Templo Construcciones
  Collaborators: Daniel Laredo, Enrique Martínez
  Client: Monte Uzulu
  Carpentry: Gerardo García
  Finishes: Valentina Deffis
  Engineering: Mauricio Martínez
  Construction: K&G Construcción
Text description provided by the architects. Uzulu, (From) Zapotec gusulú, Start, beginning. Zapotec people were born in the clouds in the form of birds and dispersed after hearing music, their creator gods became moons, stars and sun. We were all equal, the perfect balance between human beings and nature, connected with our origin, with the beginning of everything.

Upper Floor Plan
This is Monte Uzulu, the experience of being conscious. We are part of nature, and we want to honor the earth and water as fundamental elements. Make ourselves invisible to look from there the beauty of the environment in harmony; knowing that our actions improve and protect it, but above all they inspire each visitor to transform the way they relate to the world. The future is today and only by generating the common good, we can change the planet, one traveler at a time. This hotel is born from the love we have for the Oaxaca coast and we want you to be part of this experience.

Section
The jungle that surrounds us is thousand of years old, that is why we have respected all the trees during construction, and we pass next to them to allow them to continue growing. The natural resources of San Agustinillo allowed us to design spaces that are in balance with nature, all wood is local, the finishes of the walls are made of earth and lime. Besides we respect the regulation of height and maximum square meters of green areas free of construction, we have developed a 100% reuse system of the water we consume, we also have rainwater collection to take advantage of the benefits of rain and biodegradable soaps that are friendly to your skin and the earth. We believe that in this way we insert ourselves into the water cycle and let it flow without interfering.

Facade
This project was commissioned to Taller LU ́UM, an interior design studio specialized in working toguether with artisan groups throughout Mexico, of which we are very proud. For this project Taller LU´UM collaborated with 4 artisan gropus, among Mariana Ruíz from Mouebious Design Lab for architecture and management, Paola José from Sombre for the lighting project, Valentina Deffis for the finishes of the wall and Tiago Pinto de Carvalho for the conceptual project; Templo Oaxaca biodigester specialist; Cplantae for the natural waterpools; Edgar Ludert who developed the branding and local constructors for creating a congruent, conscious and unique place.

Each suite has a terrace with a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean and the Oaxaca jungle. Besides we designed natural pools that use a purification system with plants from the region that keep the gardens fresh. 

Project location

Address: Playa San Agustinillo, Oaxaca, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
At-te
Taller LU'UM
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Landscape Mexico
