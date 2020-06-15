Submit a Project Advertise
  Extension in Isla Maipo / Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart

Extension in Isla Maipo / Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart

© Marcos Zegers

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Extension
Isla de Maipo, Chile
  • Architects: Pedro Ruiz, Benjamín Smart
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arauco, Bosque Hundido, Cintac, European Windows, Maderas de barrica cielo, Maderas de barrica piso, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Ruiz, Benjamín Smart
© Marcos Zegers
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of an extension of a terrace in an indoor-outdoor space of a house ubicated at Isla Maipo in Chile. The spot tries to look like the outdoor garden but must also be closed to provide shelter in winter. The place had contemplated a living and dining room that holds an existing barbecue.

© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
The design uses and replicates existing elements of the house. In the first place, a steel structure helps to build the horizontality of the house. The height difference between this piece and the roof, makes an interior skylight that provides natural light to the interior spaces. The entrance hall of the house reattaches in a planter that divides the house in shared and private spaces. This element has been extended to join the garden and the new living room.

© Marcos Zegers
Plan
© Marcos Zegers
Wooden lattices were another important component of the house. These were used to top off the project, making a floating body that contemplates a green area that opens into the dining room. In order of the same construction system, a curtain wall slides the complete extension of the project, controlling day radiation sun. Meanwhile a sliding windows system works to enable the full project into the garden, so it is possible to be used in winter gatherings.

© Marcos Zegers
Project gallery

Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Chile
Cite: "Extension in Isla Maipo / Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart" [Ampliación Isla Maipo / Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart] 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941399/extension-in-isla-maipo-pedro-ruiz-plus-benjamin-smart/> ISSN 0719-8884

