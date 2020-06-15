Extension in Isla Maipo / Pedro Ruiz + Benjamín Smart

+ 26

Houses, Extension • Isla de Maipo, Chile Architects: Pedro Ruiz, Benjamín Smart

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Marcos Zegers

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Arauco , Bosque Hundido , Cintac , European Windows , Maderas de barrica cielo , Maderas de barrica piso , Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Pedro Ruiz, Benjamín Smart

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of an extension of a terrace in an indoor-outdoor space of a house ubicated at Isla Maipo in Chile. The spot tries to look like the outdoor garden but must also be closed to provide shelter in winter. The place had contemplated a living and dining room that holds an existing barbecue.

The design uses and replicates existing elements of the house. In the first place, a steel structure helps to build the horizontality of the house. The height difference between this piece and the roof, makes an interior skylight that provides natural light to the interior spaces. The entrance hall of the house reattaches in a planter that divides the house in shared and private spaces. This element has been extended to join the garden and the new living room.

Wooden lattices were another important component of the house. These were used to top off the project, making a floating body that contemplates a green area that opens into the dining room. In order of the same construction system, a curtain wall slides the complete extension of the project, controlling day radiation sun. Meanwhile a sliding windows system works to enable the full project into the garden, so it is possible to be used in winter gatherings.