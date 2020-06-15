Submit a Project Advertise
San Francisco Design Week Launches as Virtual Festival

San Francisco Design Week Launches as Virtual Festival

The 14th Annual San Francisco Design Week (SFDW) is returning this year as a virtual design festival. The all-online program kicks off June 15-25 with the theme “Intentional Distortions." Over 150 participating Bay Area and West Coast design firms are joining the event with original ideas and creative solutions to help businesses survive in a post-pandemic world.

Save this picture!
The Vivid and Influential World of Ken Fulk. Image © Douglas Friedman
The Vivid and Influential World of Ken Fulk. Image © Douglas Friedman

As SFDW explains, the event includes talks, webinars, web-conferences, and virtual tours with leading designers in multi-disciplines, from user experience, interactive design, and branding, to architecture, interior design, and fashion. The 2020 Design Awards are juried by top industrial professionals, including architect Takashi Yanai, FAIA; interior designer Catherine Kwong; and Google Product Design Lead Irina Blok.

"The challenges of the pandemic affords us an opportunity to reimagine how we celebrate design at a time of uncertainty and unprecedented restrictions,” says SFDW Executive Director Dawn Zidonis. “We as designers will rise to the challenge by transitioning our design festival to a virtual experience, giving access internationally to powerful ideas shaping the future, born in our region. San Francisco Design Week is a call to action to work together using design to solve global issues."

News via San Francisco Design Week

