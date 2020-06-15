San Francisco Design Week Launches as Virtual Festival

Save this picture! Palo Alto private residence. Architecture by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney. Image © Matthew Millman

The 14th Annual San Francisco Design Week (SFDW) is returning this year as a virtual design festival. The all-online program kicks off June 15-25 with the theme “Intentional Distortions." Over 150 participating Bay Area and West Coast design firms are joining the event with original ideas and creative solutions to help businesses survive in a post-pandemic world.

Save this picture! The Vivid and Influential World of Ken Fulk. Image © Douglas Friedman

As SFDW explains, the event includes talks, webinars, web-conferences, and virtual tours with leading designers in multi-disciplines, from user experience, interactive design, and branding, to architecture, interior design, and fashion. The 2020 Design Awards are juried by top industrial professionals, including architect Takashi Yanai, FAIA; interior designer Catherine Kwong; and Google Product Design Lead Irina Blok.

"The challenges of the pandemic affords us an opportunity to reimagine how we celebrate design at a time of uncertainty and unprecedented restrictions,” says SFDW Executive Director Dawn Zidonis. “We as designers will rise to the challenge by transitioning our design festival to a virtual experience, giving access internationally to powerful ideas shaping the future, born in our region. San Francisco Design Week is a call to action to work together using design to solve global issues."

