Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Cultural Center in Modřice Designed to Celebrate Czechia

Cultural Center in Modřice Designed to Celebrate Czechia

Save this article
Cultural Center in Modřice Designed to Celebrate Czechia

Two young designed practices, Gruppa and Anagram A-U, have designed a new cultural center for the city of Modřice in Czechia. With offices based in The Netherlands, Barcelona and Athens, the team participated in the national competition to imagine a new space for gathering and assembly.

Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA
Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA

As the team explains, the proposal deals with the reuse of the two existing buildings on site, aiming to increase their historical value and reestablish their role for the city. The project was also made to introduce a connector that is a pitched roof canopy accommodating a new library for citizens.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA
Courtesy of ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA

The connector works as an extension of the city, inviting the citizens to spend time in the complex and follow the cultural events of Modřice. The proposal is a single-story building, a decision which enhances the value of the ground floor, emphasizing the character of the program and connections to the city.

News via ANAGRAM A-U & GRUPPA (Marina Kounavi, Jan Kudlička, Anne-Sereine Tremblay)

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Cultural Center in Modřice Designed to Celebrate Czechia" 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941385/cultural-center-in-modrice-designed-to-celebrate-czechia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream