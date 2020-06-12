Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. House Zevenhuizen / Studio AAAN

House Zevenhuizen / Studio AAAN

Save this project
House Zevenhuizen / Studio AAAN
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

© Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme © Sebastian van Damme + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zevenhuizen, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio AAAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sebastian van Damme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Etex
  • Design Team: Rik de Ruiter, Luuk Stoltenborg
  • Engineering: A. de Lange adviesbureau
  • Contractor: de Hek b.v.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Zevenhuizen, this house stands as a pure black sculpture in a patchwork of greenhouses, farmlands, and dwellings. At first glance, the slated house looks like a classical barn in the backyard, but upon approach, it unveils a contemporary and sophisticated detailing. The house has been built on a plot in the Zuidplaspolder. The goal of the assignment was to create a modern dwelling that fits in a rural environment. The building is composed of a sober archetypal main form, in which additions and interruptions to the volume are avoided.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Only a few perforations have been introduced around the userspace. To strengthen the archetypal shape, the roof surface and facade are made of the same material. The living areas of the house are positioned on the East and South sides. Large openings have been made in the volume to create a strong visual connection with the surrounding garden. This way both the morning and the afternoon sun can be enjoyed. A spacious loft connects the living room with the landing on the bedroom floor. The entrance and service areas are positioned on the West and North sides of the house. Openings have been minimized at this size so that the sober main shape remains strongly visible from the street side.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

In the heart of the house, stairs, wardrobe, toilet and fireplace are combined in a central “piece of furniture”. This piece of furniture is made of oak wood forming a striking warm contrast with the dark outside. Fiber cement slates were chosen for the materialisation of the exterior. By applying these slates, a sharp detailing can be applied in which the transition from the facade to the roof can be realized almost seamlessly.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Studio AAAN
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "House Zevenhuizen / Studio AAAN" 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941330/house-zevenhuizen-studio-aaan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream