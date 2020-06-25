Jesolo Lido Beach Villa / JM Architecture

+ 37

Design Team: Jacopo Mascheroni, Diego Magrì, Bartolomeo Zanotti

Text description provided by the architects. The Jesolo Lido Beach Villa is a multi-unit building set on a beachfront property in the resort town of Jesolo Lido, Italy. The villa is designed as a single-story pavilion above ground with an airy basement level that receives plenty of natural light from the two sunken patios placed on both sides of the building. The clients, two brothers with respective young families, having had the rare chance to find a beachfront plot for sale, decided to join forces and invest for a new weekend house. While thrilled to enjoy a summer place right on the beach, at the same time both families desired their own independency. Since the narrow plot only allowed to have an eleven-meter wide building above ground, the obvious layout resulted in splitting the available width into two equal portions, in order to give a beachfront living area to both units.

According to the client’s wish to avoid any sort of hierarchy, both apartments share the same symmetrical layout, two-bedroom two-bathroom, and are identically furnished. On the South portion of the property corresponding to the beachside, the 16-meter zero-edge swimming pool set on the central axis of the building – and plot - extends the independency concept to the outdoor areas. The water boundary lives in between two symmetrical custom-designed aluminum cabanas, which provide shade from the sun in the hot summer days. On the Northside of the plot, the white gravel entry courtyard is shaded by existing trees and hosts four car spaces on each side, leaving the central portion open in order to reach the generous main staircase climbing in the landscape.

The pavilion-like structure above ground is organized around a central spine wall that reaches the South edge of the building and sits in between the two white rectangular platforms of the floor plate and the roof. To visually extend the size of both living areas, a glass envelope surrounds two sides of the spaces, with sliding glass doors on the Southside to connect the front covered terraces to the indoor area. A large portion of the building envelope is coated with 5 mm full-height clay tiles on a ventilated façade, to provide the necessary privacy to bedrooms and bathrooms.

The North façade is entirely opaque in order to provide an acoustic boundary from the entry courtyard and the street behind. The Basement Level is accessed by a staircase in the North entry terrace, and it contains a wellness area with a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, and cold plunge pool, a large additional kitchen, a laundry room, and guest areas. The large sunken patios placed on both sides of the Basement Level and coated with white glass mosaic tiles in order to reflect as much light as possible, grant a private outdoor area to all spaces below.

Three sides of the property are surrounded by a hedge trimmer at the same height of the villa to bring privacy from the neighboring plots, while the beachfront side is designed with a lower vegetation boundary in front of a glass fence which hosts a glass door for direct beach access. The villa reaches high levels of energy efficiency with the high-performance building envelope and the photovoltaic panels integrated into the roof of the cabanas which grant power to all electrical heating and cooling systems.