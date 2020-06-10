ES House / Altamarea arquitectura

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The program of the house is set as a central common space and two wings for the bedrooms. On one wing, the master bedroom and on the other side, the guest wing. The circulation area towards the shared spaces are integrated, thus allowing these common spaces to grow wider. Bathrooms are identical, although the master bathroom has a sliding door facing the hallway, allowing it to be a private bathroom or a guest bathroom by opening it towards the common area.

In the main entrance views can be admired before entering the house. On either side of the entry hall we set service areas for the house; on one side the storage room and the laundry area and on the other side the exterior shower that is connected to the master bathroom.

For the construction in itself, we looked for a space in the land that didn’t translate in devastation of vegetation or movement of large amounts of land.

Our objective is integrating architecture to the existing landscape and even hoping that with time nature can grow and fuse with the architecture.