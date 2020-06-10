Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  ES House / Altamarea arquitectura

ES House / Altamarea arquitectura

ES House / Altamarea arquitectura

© Felipe Cantillana

Litueche, Chile
  Area:  1291 ft²
  Year:  2017
  Photographs:  Felipe Cantillana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: B&P, Danzke, MK, Santa blanca
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

Text description provided by the architects. The program of the house is set as a central common space and two wings for the bedrooms. On one wing, the master bedroom and on the other side, the guest wing. The circulation area towards the shared spaces are integrated, thus allowing these common spaces to grow wider. Bathrooms are identical, although the master bathroom has a sliding door facing the hallway, allowing it to be a private bathroom or a guest bathroom by opening it towards the common area.

© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Plan
Plan
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

In the main entrance views can be admired before entering the house. On either side of the entry hall we set service areas for the house; on one side the storage room and the laundry area and on the other side the exterior shower that is connected to the master bathroom.

© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

For the construction in itself, we looked for a space in the land that didn’t translate in devastation of vegetation or movement of large amounts of land.

© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Section / Elevations 02
Section / Elevations 02
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

Our objective is integrating architecture to the existing landscape and even hoping that with time nature can grow and fuse with the architecture.

© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

