RA House / lb+mr

+ 44

Houses • Brazil Architects: Ibmr

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 630 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Conceito Store , Escadas e Cia , Jabu engenharia , MMP Movelaria , Marmoregran , Palimanan Pedrdra Hijau , Pedras Paraíso , Portobello Shop , RN Esquadrias

Lead Architect: Mila Ricetti

Project Team: Daniele Giacomeli, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega,Corina Munte, Anna Clara Pires

Engineering: Construtora Ypês

Structural : Vinicius César Pereira Nunes

Landscape: Thuttiverde Paisagismo

Lighting : Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed from clear volumes and natural materials, always seeking cross ventilation, natural lighting and a delicate fit into the building site.

The deployment is made up by distinct and perpendicular volumes, which envisioned the organization of spaces and functions creating two plateaus.

In the first, there are the accesses and garage. In the second, all integrated leisure area, in addition to the couple's bedroom, studio, services, vegetable garden and orchard.

All these spaces camouflaged from the street by a stone wall, which at the level of the second plateau is low and allows you to enjoy the view of the horizon while externally it is high, softened by the vegetation providing total privacy to the residences.

On the second floor are the other rooms camouflaged by brises, in addition to an intimate room, a small office and a balcony over the volume of the couple's bedroom taking advantage of the beautiful view of the surroundings. Once again, privacy is present.