Trovatello House / KREN Architektur

Trovatello House / KREN Architektur

© Thomas Hämmerli © Michael Kren

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Seltisberg, Switzerland
  • Architects: KREN Architektur
  Area:  559
  Year:  2016
  Photographs:  Thomas Hämmerli, Michael Kren
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Liapor, Graphisoft, Neuco AG, Schreinerei Schneider AG
  • Design Team: Michael Kren, Lisa Rohrer
  • Engineering: Schnetzer Puskas Ingenieure AG Basel
  • Landscape: KREN Architektur AG
  • Building Physics: Gruner AG Basel
  • Hvac Designers: TEBIT Haustechnik AG
  • Light Designer: Neuco AG
© Thomas Hämmerli
© Thomas Hämmerli

Text description provided by the architects. Trovatello means a glacial erratic (a boulder). The plot is located on the southern edge of Seltisberg, a rural village in the canton Basel-Lanschaft.

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

The topography sloped down gently towards the south, opening a stunning view onto the surrounding countryside. Trovatello is a free-standing building block, like a boulder in the edge of its landscape. This metaphor shapes the form, character and construction of the house.

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

The structure is formed from a single shell of insulating concrete, echoing earlier solid masonry buildings. Up to 1.2 meters thick, the concrete walls with their high inertia, mass and insulating properties (LECA aggregate) regulate the indoor climate and meet with their surfaces the highest design demands both on the interior and exterior.

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren
Plan
Plan
Transversal section
Transversal section
© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

The building is topped by complex folded roof which shape was designed, within the constraints imposed by the structure’s geometry and the building code, to provide as much space as possible on the upper floor. Assembling the roof from variously shaped pieces created rooms on the upper floor that each have their own special geometry and individual ambience.

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

At the same time, the roof gives the structure its squat shape, which underscores the image of the isolated boulder. Concrete dominates the interior, left exposed so that it can exude its specific material properties.

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

A contrast is created with monochrome flooring and with windows and fixtures in oak. This monolithic construction was designed to withstand the ephemeral trends and stand as a special building. As the boulder of Seltisberg

© Michael Kren
© Michael Kren

Project gallery

About this office
KREN Architektur
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Trovatello House / KREN Architektur" 10 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941040/trovatello-house-kren-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

