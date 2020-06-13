J House / Esperta Architecture - Interior

Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Balikpapan, Indonesia
  • Architect In Charge: Erwanto
  • Design Team: Esperta Architecture - Interior, Nisafitri
  • Landscape: Esperta Architecture - Interior
Text description provided by the architects. The design of J House considers the tropical climate in Indonesia and the use of natural ventilation. J House adapts the modern style of tropical architecture. The design of J House has an open window with a modern lattice and cross-ventilation effect.

First Floor Plan
J House located in a dense residential area. This location has the potential to make J House has a role as an architectural model that beautifies the region. Spatial and circulation J House is designed to be more efficient in function, natural air circulation and natural light. J House building colors give priority to natural and neutral colors that can show the colors and characteristics of the base material.

J House has two main facades facing the street area on the north and south sides of the building. J House building site has a unique land-form. The shape of the contour is flat and is located close to the coast. The challenges experienced in this design process are related to the shape of the site that forms the letter T and will have two buildings. The tread side facing north is smaller than the tread side facing south. The architect must design the two facades to keep them full of the same character.

The architect uses a modern concept of architecture with an eco-friendly approach to have good air circulation and natural light. This concept can be seen from the many pages and windows with large openings to optimize good air circulation and natural light. J House is designed so that residents can reduce the use of air conditioning and lights. The architect optimizes the use of natural elements, both inside and outside the building, so that it can integrate architectural and interior design.

Esperta Architecture - Interior
Cite: "J House / Esperta Architecture - Interior" 13 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941018/j-house-esperta-architecture-interior/> ISSN 0719-8884

